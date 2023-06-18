Carlo Ancelotti is heading to Brazil! CBF reaches agreement for Real Madrid boss to take over men's national team

CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues has confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Carlo Ancelotti, who will take charge of the team in 2024.

CBF assures Ancelotti will join Brazil in 2024

Ancelotti rejected offer to join this year

Has a contract with Real Madrid until 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? CBF has assured on Rede Globo that once Carlo Ancelotti's contract expires at Real Madrid on July 1, 2024, he will take charge of the Brazil men's national team. CBF chief Ednaldo Rodrigues reportedly wants to announce the deal even before his contract with the Spanish giants expires.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Even though CBF has guaranteed Ancelotti's arrival, the Italian manager can only give his verbal consent to the federation because as per FIFA regulations, a player or a coach can only commit to a new team in the final six months of his or her contract. This means that Ancelotti can't officially sign a deal before January 1, 2024.

AND WHAT'S MORE: CBF has been chasing the Real Madrid boss since Tite left the manager's role after Brazil's ouster from the 2022 World Cup in December. Ancelotti, on multiple occasions, had denied joining the Brazil national team and earlier this month, it was confirmed that he would continue for one more season at Los Blancos.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Goal / Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? Selecao will be next seen in action on June 20 when they take on Senegal in an international friendly.