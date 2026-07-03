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Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina: Group B - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
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Rob Norcup

Canada's route to the World Cup Final: Round of 16 match vs Morocco, bracket scenarios, fixtures & more information

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A. Davies

Where will the World Cup co-hosts be playing and who might they face if they go all the way to the Final

It's been a momentous FIFA World Cup 2026 for Canada and they aren't done yet. Following on from their first ever World Cup win, a storming 6-0 win over Qatar, and reaching the tournament knockouts for the first time, they are now looking to go as deep as possible.

The Canucks may have slipped up in their final group game vs Switzerland, but they still finished in the runners-up spot to set-up a Round of 32 clash with South Africa in Los Angeles. In a hard fought encounter, it was the skipper, Stephen Eustáquio, who led from the front, firing home in injury time to send the Canadian fans delirious.

Although Canada aren't scheduled to play on home soil again during the tournament, they can expect a fervent following wherever they take to the pitch. Next up for Jesse Marsch's men, it's Morocco in Houston on Saturday (July 4), with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

Let GOAL show you all the possible routes and opponents that await Canada between now and the World Cup Final on July 19, and how you can book tickets to see them in action on their quest for global glory.

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Canada World Cup 2026 fixtures and results

Date

Fixture (local KO time)

Venue

Final Score / Tickets

Friday, June 12

Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina (3pm EDT)

BMO Field, Toronto

1-1

Thursday, June 18

Canada vs Qatar (3pm PDT)

BC Place, Vancouver

Canada won 6-0

Wednesday, June 24

Canada vs Switzerland (12pm PDT)

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Switzerland won 2-1

Sunday, June 28

South Africa vs Canada (12pm PT)

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Canada won 1-0

Saturday, July 4

Canada vs Morocco (12pm CDT)

NRG Stadium, Houston

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Canada's path to the World Cup 2026 Final

As Canada finished runners-up in Group B, these are the following dates, times and venues where and when they will be playing, if they manage to progress to the World Cup Final on July 19.

After beating South Africa in the Round of 32, Canada will now face Morocco in Houston in the Round of 16. The Atlas Lions are keen to prove that reaching the semi-finals in Qatar was no fluke.

Following the Round of 16, it's either France or Paraguay in the quarter-finals, Spain/Portugal/USA/Belgium in the semi-finals and maybe Brazil/Mexico/England/Argentina in the Final.

Date (local KO time)

Round

Venue

Possible Fixture

Tickets

July 4 (12pm CDT)

Round of 16

NRG Stadium, Houston

Canada vs Morocco

Tickets

July 9 (4pm ET)

Quarter-Finals

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Match 97: vs France or Paraguay

Tickets

July 14 (2pm CDT)

Semi-Finals

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Match 101: vs Spain/Portugal/USA/Belgium

Tickets

July 19 (3pm ET)

Final

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

Match 104: vs Winner Match 101

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Group B - Final Standings

Rank

Team

Played

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Pts

Status

1st

Switzerland

3

2

1

0

7

3

+4

7

Qualified

2nd

Canada

3

1

1

1

8

3

+5

4

Qualified

3rd

Bosnia and Herzegovina

3

1

1

1

5

6

-1

4

Qualified

4th

Qatar

3

0

1

2

2

10

-8

1

Eliminated

How to buy Canada World Cup tickets

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
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Canada World Cup tickets: How much do they cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates

Stage / Category

Official Price Range

Secondary Market Estimated Range

June 28 - July 3

Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues)

$225 – $540

$550 – $3,200 ($1,250)

June 28 - July 3

Round of 32 (Standard Venues)

$225 – $540

$400 – $2,800 ($1,134)

July 4 – July 7

Round of 16

$240 – $640

$650 – $4,200 ($1,518)

July 9 – July 11

Quarter-finals

$450 – $1,775

$850 – $5,500 ($2,348)

July 14 – July 15

Semi-finals

$930 – $3,295

$1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721)

July 18

Third Place Play-off

$250 – $800

$500 – $3,500 ($1,480)

July 19

FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium)

$1,490 – $7,875

$5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

Who is in the Canada World Cup 2026 Squad?

Here is the official 26-player squad representing Canada at FIFA World Cup 2026:

Position

Player

Current Club

Goalkeepers

Maxime Crépeau

Orlando City SC


Dayne St. Clair

Inter Miami CF


Owen Goodman

Crystal Palace

Defenders

Alphonso Davies (captain)

Bayern Munich


Alistair Johnston

Celtic


Moïse Bombito

OGC Nice


Derek Cornelius

Rangers / Marseille


Richie Laryea

Toronto FC


Luc de Fougerolles

F.C.V. Dender E.H. / Fulham


Alfie Jones

Middlesbrough


Niko Sigur

HNK Hajduk Split


Joel Waterman

Chicago Fire FC

Midfielders

Stephen Eustáquio

FC Porto


Ismaël Koné

Olympique de Marseille / Sassuolo


Tajon Buchanan

Villarreal CF


Jonathan Osorio

Toronto FC


Mathieu Choinière

Los Angeles FC


Ali Ahmed

Norwich City F.C.


Nathan Saliba

R.S.C. Anderlecht


Liam Millar

Hull City A.F.C.


Jacob Shaffelburg

Los Angeles FC / Toronto


Jayden Nelson

Austin FC

Forwards

Jonathan David

Juventus FC


Cyle Larin

Southampton F.C. / Mallorca


Tani Oluwaseyi

Villarreal CF


Promise David

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

Canada World Cup 2026 TicketsBook now

Shop: Canada FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

Canada’s 2026 World Cup kits deliver identity, ambition and standout design

Nike has delivered a bespoke look for the co-host nation. After missing out on a unique design in 2022, this time around, the CanMNT head into a home World Cup with a bold “Full Tilt” identity, blending heritage, innovation, and unmistakable national symbolism.

Canada’s 2026 home kit stays true to tradition but elevates it with a modern, statement design. The shirt is predominantly red, with a striking split-tone maple leaf graphic across the front, a clear nod to the country’s most iconic symbol.

Nike has centred the maple leaf as the defining feature, representing unity and forward momentum, while subtle performance detailing draws inspiration from Canadian outdoor apparel. Black piping and refined trim elements add contrast, while the overall construction uses Nike’s latest Aero-FIT technology to improve airflow and comfort on the pitch.

The result is a kit that feels both classic and assertive - designed to stand out on home soil.

Shop Canada kits at NikeBuy Now

How to watch Canada matches with a VPN

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online.

By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. You can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now



Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

If you are looking for an official and secure way to resell/exchange your FIFA World Cup 26 tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace is the official channel for doing so. The Marketplace opened in October and be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets.
FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets will also be available from secondary resellers, such as StubHub.

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during FIFA World Cup 2026. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Prior to FIFA World Cup 2026, Alphonso Davies was the only Canadian player to score at a World Cup tournament. The Bayern Munich star had grabbed his sole goal against Croatia at World Cup 2022. However, with Jonathan David bagging a hat-trick against Qatar during this current 2026 World Cup campaign, the Juventus striker now tops the Canucks' World Cup all-time scoring chart.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

Germany – 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

Italy - 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)

Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)

France - 2 (1998, 2018)

Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

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