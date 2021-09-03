Camavinga: Real Madrid transfer 'happened so fast' and is a dream come true

The 18-year-old is excited to get started at his new club after committing to a six-year contract on the final day of the transfer window

Eduardo Camavinga has made his childhood dream a reality by joining Real Madrid.

The midfielder joined the Spanish side in a €40 million (£34m/$47m) move from Rennes on the final day of the transfer window.

Camavinga, 18, is reported to have turned down the chance to join Paris Saint-Germain in order to sign a six-year-contract at Santiago Bernabeu.

The France international was surprised by how quickly the deal materialised but is happy to have joined his dream club.

“My signing for Real Madrid happened so fast," he said after his goalscoring display for France U21s against North Macedonia on Thursday.

"I’m very happy and proud but I don’t want this announcement to change my work for the Under 21 team.

"I will keep giving my very best and of course I dream of playing for the French national team, but I want to go step by step. Now I will go to Rennes to prepare for the move to Madrid.

"I dreamed of it since I was a little kid. I want to discover the stadium, it must be impressive. I hope to take my first steps there as soon as the works and construction end."

Camavinga came through the Rennes youth academy to make his senior debut in April 2019.

His performances in Ligue 1 saw him touted as one of Europe's most promising players and caught the attention of Madrid, PSG and Manchester United, among others.

Camavinga became a regular starter for the French side in the 2019-20 campaign and ended up with 88 appearances in all competitions to his name before making the switch to La Liga.

