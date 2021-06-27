Caf Champions League: Mosimane's message to Motaung after Kaizer Chiefs' qualification

The South African will lead his team against Amakhosi in the July 17 continental final in Morocco

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has congratulated Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung after his club reached the Caf Champions League final for the first time in their history.

Amakhosi advanced after drawing 0-0 with Wydad Casablanca in the semi-final second-leg match on Saturday evening.

Chiefs were looking to avoid a defeat in order to qualify for the final following their hard-fought 1-0 victory over the Moroccan giants courtesy of Samir Nurkovic's goal in the first-leg encounter last weekend.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician did not hesitate to congratulate the administrator and the team at large for making it to the final.

"Congratulations chairman [Motaung] for reaching the final of Caf Champions League. Let us give credit where it's due," Mosimane posted on his official social media platform.

Congratulations Chairman “Shintsha Guluva” for reaching the Final of CAF Champions League.Let’s give credit where its due.✌️ https://t.co/sxxOrv1kli — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) June 26, 2021

The South African tactician helped the defending champions the Red Devils qualify for the final as well to set up a date against Amakhosi.

They advanced after defeating Esperance 3-0 on Saturday evening to secure a 4-0 aggregate win.

Goals from Ali Maaloul, Mohamed Sherif, and Hussein El Shahat handed the Egyptian Premier League side a convincing victory over the Tunisian giants.

Mohamed Sherif’s 67th-minute strike had handed the Red Devils a 1-0 first-leg advantage at Stade Olympique de Rades.

The 56-year-old also congratulated his players for eliminating the Tunisians and qualify for the final for a second successive season.

He further challenged his players to deliver the club's 10th Champions League title.

"Proud of the boys! Now the last big step. The most difficult one to La Decima, El Ashra. Go make history boys," he posted.

Proud of the boys! Now the last big step.The most difficult one to La Decima, El Ashra.Go make history boys. .🙏💪🏿🦅 pic.twitter.com/GgZhBU5XXT — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) June 26, 2021

The final will be played on July 17 at Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca, Morocco.

Meanwhile, Mosimane believes Ilyes Chetti’s dismissal helped Al Ahly in the encounter versus Esperance.

The Algeria international was given his marching orders in the 36th minute after tripping Taher Mohamed in the penalty area.

Referee Sidi Alioum had waived off penalty appeals from the Al Ahly players, but VAR replays adjudged that Chetti had fouled the forward in the danger area.

Consequently, the left-back was sent off by the Cameroonian arbiter.