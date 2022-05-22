Burnley relegated from Premier League as Leeds avoid drop to Championship

Burnley have been relegated from the Premier League after losing to Newcastle on the final day of the season as Leeds beat Brentford to secure their survival.

The Clarets will join Norwich and Watford as they drop into the Championship after finishing third-bottom of the top flight.

It took until the final day of the season to decide who would go down to the second tier, as Burnley and Leeds were level on points heading into Sunday's matches.

More to follow...