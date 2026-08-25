Bundesliga star apparently pulls the plug: no €20 million transfer to Galatasaray

Sky report that the Bosnian striker wants to establish himself again with the Swabians next season, even though they have signed Dzenan Pejcinovic from VfL Wolfsburg as fresh competition. Demirovic feels very comfortable both in the team and in the city, so he wants to stay.

The report adds that Galatasaray submitted a lucrative offer for the forward: over three years in Istanbul, the Bosnian could have earned more than €15 million net in total. A transfer fee of €20 million for VfB was under discussion, made up of €18 million fixed and €2 million in bonuses. However, the two clubs could not agree on the exact terms, so Demirovic has now pulled the plug and told VfB he does not want to move.

Only an exceptional offer could revive the prospect of a Demirovic transfer before the deadline, but that is not currently expected. Alongside Pejcinovic, Germany striker Deniz Undav and Jeremy Arevalo are also competing with Demirovic in Stuttgart's attack.

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After coming through the youth ranks at HSV and RB Leipzig among others, Demirovic joined the Swabians from FC Augsburg two years ago for €23 million. Last season he registered 16 goal involvements in 25 Bundesliga matches, which also earned him a World Cup ticket. Bosnia went out against co-hosts the USA in the round of 32. At the tournament, Demirovic missed only four minutes across his country's four matches.