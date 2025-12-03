How to watch today’s Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to host the Detroit Pistons to begin the high-voltage NBA game on December 3, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

Detroit leads in scoring, averaging 118.8 points per game as opposed to Milwaukee's 116. The Pistons also dominate the boards with 47 rebounds per game, significantly above the Bucks’ 39.7 rebounds.

On the other hand, Detroit records 26 assists per game, compared to Milwaukee's 27.1. Detroit averages 9.9 steals per game, as opposed to the Bucks' 8.1, and 6.1 blocks per game, as opposed to Milwaukee's 4.3.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Date and tip-off time

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons will meet in an exciting NBA game on December 3, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date December 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Milwaukee Bucks team news

Cole Anthony is shooting 42.5 percent from the field and averaging 7.6 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Ryan Rollins has 17.7 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game, hitting 48.1 percent of his shots.

Kyle Kuzma shoots 50.2 percent from the field and averages 13.0 points, 2.3 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Milwaukee Bucks injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Gary Harris Achilles injury Day-to-day SF, Taurean Prince Neck injury Out

Detroit Pistons team news

Cade Cunningham averages 28.2 points per game while shooting 82.0 percent from the free-throw line and 45.7 percent from the field.

Jalen Duren dominates the boards with 11.8 rebounds per game, including 4.3 offensive and 7.4 defensive rebounds.

Caris LeVert shoots an effective 48.1 percent from the field and contributes 9.9 points, 2.9 assists, and 1.6 rebounds per game.

Detroit Pistons injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Duncan Robinson Ankle injury Day-to-day SF, Bobi Klintman Ankle injury Day-to-day

Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons head-to-head record

The last five head-to-head matches between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons indicate that Milwaukee has dominated the series, winning four of the last five. They defeated Detroit 128-107 on December 4, 2024, which was their most overwhelming victory. They then had a successful run in April 2025, winning back-to-back games 125-119 and 140-133. The Bucks also won another close game on October 10, 2025, 117-111, demonstrating their ability to handle tight endings.

However, the Pistons gained strength in their most recent encounter on November 23, 2025, with a dominating 129-116 win, showing that they have the power to break Milwaukee’s stranglehold. Based on this history, the upcoming game could be highly competitive, with the Pistons seeking to build on their last triumph, while the Bucks aim to re-establish supremacy.

Date Results Nov 23, 2025 Pistons 129-116 Bucks Oct 10, 2025 Bucks 117-111 Pistons Apr 13, 2025 Bucks 140-133 Pistons Apr 12, 2025 Bucks 125-119 Pistons Dec 04, 2024 Bucks 128-107 Pistons

