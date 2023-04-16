Bruno Fernandes claims Man Utd 'like' their busy schedule despite Erik ten Hag's fixture congestion criticism following Marcus Rashford injury

Bruno Fernandes claimed that the Manchester United are enjoying their busy schedule despite Erik ten Hag's criticism of fixture congestion.

Bruno Fernandes cherishing busy schedule

Ten Hag slammed fixture congestion

Manchester United are playing nine matches in April

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese international suggested that the Manchester United players do not mind too many matches as they want to compete in as many competitions as they can.

He also reminded that the team is in contention to win two tournaments, the Europa League where they have reached the quarter-final, and the FA Cup where they will face Brighton in the semi-final.

This after already winning the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Manutd.com, Fernandes said, "We want it to be like that [busy] because we want to play in different competitions. We still have the chance to win two of them and we still want to be in the top four. So it's nice to be in that position. It's tough but it's nice at the same time."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Earlier Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag had slammed the club's fixture congestion after Marcus Rashford left the pitch midway against Everton last weekend. He stated that playing three games a week is taking a toll on the fitness of his key players.

Since the international break, the Red Devils have nine games to play in April. They played 13 consecutive midweek games before the break while having to deal with injuries and suspensions to key players.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Ten Hag's side next face Nottingham Forest in a Premier League clash on Sunday before travelling to Spain where they take on Sevilla in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash on April 20.