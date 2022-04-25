Brobbey jokes he is happy for Ten Hag to get Manchester United job - so long as he signs him in two years!

Brian Brobbey has joked he's happy for Erik ten Hag to get the job as Manchester United's new manager, so long as he signs him in two years' time.

Ten Hag's five-year tenure at Ajax will come to an end this summer, with the Dutchman having been confirmed as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's permanent successor on a three-year contract.

Man Utd have the option to extend Ten Hag's stay by an extra year if he hits his targets, and Brobbey is delighted that he has been given the chance to take on such a high profile position.

What has Brobbey said about Ten Hag?

The 20-year-old striker, who returned to Ajax on loan from RB Leipzig in January, also suggested Ten Hag keeps him in mind as a potential signing later in his Old Trafford reign.

"I am very happy for him. It is a very nice step, which he really deserves, after what he has accomplished with Ajax," Brobbey said before Ajax's 1-0 win at NEC on Saturday. "So yes, I am happy for him, if he takes me there in two years."

Will any Ajax players be on Ten Hag's radar?

Ten Hag is unlikely to try and bring Brobbey to Old Trafford ahead of the 2022-23 season, but it has been reported two other members of his Ajax squad could be in line for moves to Manchester.

Article continues below

They have been credited with an interest in Brazilian winger Antony, who has recorded eight goals and four assists in 23 Eredivisie appearances for Ajax this season.

Ten Hag reportedly sees the 22-year-old as the ideal man to fix United's issues on the right flank, and has also been tipped to try and sign Dutch centre-back Jurrien Timber, but it remains to be seen whether Ajax will be open to selling either.

Further reading