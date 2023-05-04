Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United : Lineups and LIVE updates

Brighton look to take revenge from Manchester United when they host them in an integral PL encounter

Brighton and Hove Albion will look to brush aside the memories of their heartbreaking FA Cup semi-final loss against Manchester United when they lock horns again at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls have had a magnificent campaign under Roberto De Zerbi and are currently hovering at the eight spot in the league with 52 points. Having played 3 games lesser than the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool, Brighton could leapfrog the teams above them and guarantee themselves a European spot.

De Zerbi’s troops emerged victorious against the visitors in the reverse fixture beating them 2-1 in United’s backyard and will look to produce another magical performance in front of their faithful.

Manchester United enter the contest on the back of a hard-fought victory against Aston Villa at Old Trafford. Unai Emery’s men have been on a hot streak in the Premier League and the victory would give Ten Hag’s men an injection of confidence before they face Brighton.

The Red Devils recently defeated the Seagulls on penalties in the semi-finals of the FA Cup and would want to replicate their heroics at the Amex Stadium on Thursday. With United having played a game lesser than Newcastle United, the visitors have the perfect opportunity to leapfrog Eddie Howe’s men and cement their place in the third spot.

Although a point of concern for Ten Haag could be his team’s record playing on the road. Manchester United have won just 2 out of their previous 7 away games since the turn of the year, and was battered 4-0 by Brighton in the correspondent fixture last campaign.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (3-4-1-2): Steele; Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Enciso, Gilmour, Mitomo, Caicedo; Mac Allister; Buonanotte, Welbeck

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Casemiro, Fred; Fernandes, Antony, Rashford; Martial

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United LIVE updates

