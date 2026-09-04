How to get Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Thrilling South Coast Premier League action takes center stage as Brighton & Hove Albion host Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in a high-stakes clash at the American Express Stadium.

The Seagulls faithful will pack into the stands on Saturday, September 19, 2026, eager to see their side go toe-to-toe with one of the league's top title contenders.

Brighton supporters will create a vibrant, loud atmosphere on home turf, ready to back Fabian Hürzeler's squad as they aim to claim a huge scalp early in the 2026/27 Premier League campaign.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal tickets, including 2026/27 Premier League prices, American Express Stadium fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Premier League kick-off?

Brighton vs Arsenal kicks off at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, with the fixture scheduled for Saturday, September 19, 2026 at 15:00 BST.

Premier League - Game Week 5 19 Sept 2026 - 10:00 The American Express Community Stadium

How to buy Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches — ranging from standard general admission seats to official matchday hospitality packages — managed through official club ticket portals or verified secondary ticket marketplaces.

Due to intense demand at the 31,800-capacity Amex Stadium for Category A fixtures, ticket sales follow structured phases:

Season Ticket Holders: Existing season ticket holders retain their dedicated seats for all home Premier League matches throughout the season.

MyAlbion+ Members: Priority access for remaining home sector tickets goes to official MyAlbion+ members during designated presale and purchase windows.

General Public Sale: Matches against top-tier Premier League opponents like Arsenal virtually never reach open public release, selling out during the member presale window.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for sold-out sections or last-minute matchday access, supporters can purchase verified tickets via secondary ticketing marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Premier League tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for Premier League matches at the Amex Stadium vary based on seating section, match classification, and age category:

Matchday Categorization: High-profile clashes against direct European contenders and Big Six clubs fall into Category A pricing, commanding higher face-value rates than standard fixtures.

Concession Discounts: Brighton offers discounted ticket rates for Seniors (65+), Under-21s, and Under-18s across general admission sections.

Seat Location: Main longside stands ( West Stand and East Stand ) represent prime central viewing at higher price points, while the goal-end stands ( North Stand and South Stand ) provide vibrant matchday atmospheres at entry-level pricing.

Digital Ticketing: Match entry is managed digitally via mobile passes downloaded directly to smart device digital wallets or via official print-at-home PDF e-tickets.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For Premier League matches at the Amex Stadium, visiting Arsenal supporters are allocated seats in the designated away sector (South Stand - Blocks S1B to S1F).

In accordance with Premier League rules, away ticket prices for traveling supporters are capped at a maximum of £30 per adult ticket.

To purchase tickets in the official away section, traveling supporters must be registered Arsenal season ticket holders or official members who qualify through the club's European and domestic away loyalty points system. Away sector allocations sell out rapidly and do not reach open public sale.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Premier League: Everything you need to know

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Form

Brighton have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-3 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League, a result that followed a 4-0 thrashing of Tromsoe in Conference League qualification. Hurzeler's side also claimed a 4-0 Premier League win over Aston Villa in that run. Across the five matches, Brighton scored 13 goals and conceded five, though that defensive record was flattered by the cup tie against lower-level opposition.

Arsenal have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premier League victory at Aston Villa, and they also beat Coventry City 3-0 in the league. A 3-0 Community Shield win over Manchester City earlier in the pre-season period further underlines their current confidence. Arteta's side scored 10 goals across those five fixtures and conceded just one.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place in March 2026, when Arsenal won 1-0 at the American Express Community Stadium in the Premier League. Before that, Arsenal beat Brighton 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium in December 2025, and also won 2-0 in a Carabao Cup tie in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Arsenal have won three, with two draws and no Brighton victories recorded in that period.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Standings

In the Premier League table, Arsenal currently sit second while Brighton are ninth.