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Ligue 1
team-logoBrest
Stade Francis le Ble
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
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Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 preview: Everything you need to know

Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
TV Guide & Streaming
Brest
Paris Saint-Germain

Comprehensive match preview of Stade Brestois 29 vs Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1. We break down Matchday 3 results, recent form, and key storylines ahead of this Sunday night clash at the Stade Francis-Le Blé.

Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain: Match details

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 4
Stade Francis le Ble

Stade Brestois 29 and Paris Saint-Germain will kick-off on 13 September 2026 at 18:45 GMT (2:45 PM EST / 19:45 BST / 20:45 SAST).

Unbeaten hosts welcome Champions

Stade Brestois 29 host Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Francis-Le Blé for Matchweek 4 of the 2026/27 Ligue 1 campaign. Fresh off their first victory of the season, Brest aim to defend their unbeaten domestic record in front of their home supporters. For PSG, a trip to Brittany offers an immediate chance to rebound following a setback before their Champions League commitments kick into full gear.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LE HAVRE-BRESTGetty Images

Les Pirates' Doumbia double sinks Le Havre

Stade Brestois 29 enter Sunday full of confidence following a 2–1 away victory over Le Havre AC on Matchday 3 (September 5). Midfielder Kamory Doumbia starred for Brest, opening the scoring with a 12th-minute penalty before doubling the lead in the 51st minute. The result builds on back-to-back 2–2 draws against Le Mans FC and Toulouse FC, putting Brest on five points from three league fixtures.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-MONACOGetty Images

Monaco comeback spoils Les Parisiens' night at Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain travel west looking to recalibrate after suffering a 2–1 home defeat to AS Monaco on Matchday 3 (September 4). Marquinhos gave PSG a 1–0 halftime advantage with a 31st-minute strike, but Monaco rallied in the second half with goals from Flávio Nazinho and Stanis Idumbo to claim all three points. Following consecutive draws against Stade Rennais (2–2) and LOSC Lille (2–2) to open the campaign, Luis Enrique's side sit on two points and are searching for their first league victory.

High-pressure test in Brittany

Historically, PSG have held the advantage in this fixture, but Brest's organised mid-block and disciplined transition play present a serious hurdle. Brest will look to feed Kamory Doumbia and Ludovic Ajorque on counter-attacks, while PSG rely on Vitinha and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to control central tempo and unlock Brest's backline. With vital early-season momentum on the line, Sunday's showdown promises high intensity from the opening whistle.

Team news & squads

Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Lachuer

Brest head into the match without Brendan Chardonnet, Mamady Diambou, and Kenny Lala through injury, while Julien Lachuer has no suspensions to contend with. No probable lineup has been confirmed, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

PSG have no injuries or suspensions listed in the current squad data. Luis Enrique has a full complement available, though his selection choices have drawn scrutiny in recent weeks, including the decision to bench Ousmane Dembele for the Monaco defeat.

Form

B29

B29 - Form

VEN
D2-2
NFO
L2-0
LEM
D2-2
TFC
D2-2
LEH
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
PSG

PSG - Form

AVL
W2-1
RCL
L1-0
REN
D2-2
LIL
D2-2
ASM
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Brest have recorded one win, three draws, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding seven. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory at Le Havre in Ligue 1, and they drew 2-2 with both Toulouse and Le Mans in earlier league fixtures. The sole defeat in that run came against Nottingham Forest in a pre-season friendly, by a score of 2-0.

PSG's last five matches tell a more turbulent story: one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent result was the 2-1 home loss to Monaco in Ligue 1. They also lost 1-0 to Lens in the Super Cup, though they opened the run with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup. Draws against Lille and Rennes in Ligue 1 round out a sequence that reflects a side yet to find consistent form domestically.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BrestDrawParis Saint-Germain
0
0
5
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
1
Brest badge
Brest
B29
0
FT
Ligue 1
Brest badge
Brest
B29
0
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
3
FT
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
7
Brest badge
Brest
B29
0
FT
Champions League
Brest badge
Brest
B29
0
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
3
FT
Ligue 1
Brest badge
Brest
B29
2
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
5
FT
2Goals Scored19
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these sides was a 1-0 PSG win at Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on May 10, 2026. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, PSG have won all five matches, including two Champions League victories by an aggregate score of 10-0. Brest have yet to score against PSG in their last three meetings.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MonacoMonacoASM
330051+49
W
W
W
2
Paris FCParis FCPAR
321062+47
W
W
D
3
LyonLyonOL
321062+47
W
D
W
4
LilleLilleLIL
321052+37
W
D
W
5
RennesRennesREN
321075+27
W
W
D
6
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
320187+16
W
W
L
7
BrestBrestB29
312065+15
W
D
D
8
LorientLorientFCL
31112204
W
L
D
9
TroyesTroyesTRO
311147-34
L
W
D
10
LensLensRCL
310265+13
L
L
W
11
MarseilleMarseilleOM
310265+13
L
L
W
12
AngersAngersSCO
310245-13
L
W
L
13
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
302156-12
L
D
D
14
Le MansLe MansLEM
302156-12
D
L
D
15
NiceNiceNCE
302114-32
D
L
D
16
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
301224-21
L
D
L
17
ToulouseToulouseTFC
301225-31
L
D
L
18
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
3003411-70
L
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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