Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 preview: Everything you need to know

Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain: Match details

Ligue 1 - Game Week 4 13 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Stade Francis le Ble

Stade Brestois 29 and Paris Saint-Germain will kick-off on 13 September 2026 at 18:45 GMT (2:45 PM EST / 19:45 BST / 20:45 SAST).

Unbeaten hosts welcome Champions

Stade Brestois 29 host Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Francis-Le Blé for Matchweek 4 of the 2026/27 Ligue 1 campaign. Fresh off their first victory of the season, Brest aim to defend their unbeaten domestic record in front of their home supporters. For PSG, a trip to Brittany offers an immediate chance to rebound following a setback before their Champions League commitments kick into full gear.

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Les Pirates' Doumbia double sinks Le Havre

Stade Brestois 29 enter Sunday full of confidence following a 2–1 away victory over Le Havre AC on Matchday 3 (September 5). Midfielder Kamory Doumbia starred for Brest, opening the scoring with a 12th-minute penalty before doubling the lead in the 51st minute. The result builds on back-to-back 2–2 draws against Le Mans FC and Toulouse FC, putting Brest on five points from three league fixtures.

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Monaco comeback spoils Les Parisiens' night at Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain travel west looking to recalibrate after suffering a 2–1 home defeat to AS Monaco on Matchday 3 (September 4). Marquinhos gave PSG a 1–0 halftime advantage with a 31st-minute strike, but Monaco rallied in the second half with goals from Flávio Nazinho and Stanis Idumbo to claim all three points. Following consecutive draws against Stade Rennais (2–2) and LOSC Lille (2–2) to open the campaign, Luis Enrique's side sit on two points and are searching for their first league victory.

High-pressure test in Brittany

Historically, PSG have held the advantage in this fixture, but Brest's organised mid-block and disciplined transition play present a serious hurdle. Brest will look to feed Kamory Doumbia and Ludovic Ajorque on counter-attacks, while PSG rely on Vitinha and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to control central tempo and unlock Brest's backline. With vital early-season momentum on the line, Sunday's showdown promises high intensity from the opening whistle.

Team news & squads

Brest head into the match without Brendan Chardonnet, Mamady Diambou, and Kenny Lala through injury, while Julien Lachuer has no suspensions to contend with. No probable lineup has been confirmed, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

PSG have no injuries or suspensions listed in the current squad data. Luis Enrique has a full complement available, though his selection choices have drawn scrutiny in recent weeks, including the decision to bench Ousmane Dembele for the Monaco defeat.

Form

Brest have recorded one win, three draws, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding seven. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory at Le Havre in Ligue 1, and they drew 2-2 with both Toulouse and Le Mans in earlier league fixtures. The sole defeat in that run came against Nottingham Forest in a pre-season friendly, by a score of 2-0.

PSG's last five matches tell a more turbulent story: one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent result was the 2-1 home loss to Monaco in Ligue 1. They also lost 1-0 to Lens in the Super Cup, though they opened the run with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup. Draws against Lille and Rennes in Ligue 1 round out a sequence that reflects a side yet to find consistent form domestically.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides was a 1-0 PSG win at Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on May 10, 2026. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, PSG have won all five matches, including two Champions League victories by an aggregate score of 10-0. Brest have yet to score against PSG in their last three meetings.