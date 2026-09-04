How to get Brentford vs Chelsea tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

West London derbies always bring out a fierce and electric atmosphere, and you could be at the Gtech Community Stadium live to watch Brentford take on local rivals Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Bees faithful will be hoping for a monumental home performance when they host Enzo Maresca's Blues on Saturday, September 26, 2026.

Brentford supporters will pack into the tight, atmospheric stands in full voice, eager to see their side claim local bragging rights and secure three vital points early in the 2026/27 Premier League campaign.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Brentford vs Chelsea tickets, including 2026/27 Premier League prices, Gtech Community Stadium fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League kick-off?

Brentford vs Chelsea kicks off at Gtech Community Stadium in London, with the match taking place in the Premier League.

Premier League - Game Week 5 18 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Gtech Community Stadium

How to buy Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League fixtures, ranging from individual match general admission to premium hospitality packages, managed through official club ticket portals or verified secondary ticket marketplaces.

Due to the Gtech Community Stadium's compact capacity (approx. 17,250) and massive demand for a local derby, ticket releases follow strict structured phases:

Season Ticket Holders: Existing season ticket holders retain their reserved seats for all home Premier League matches.

My Bees Members (TAP System): Priority access for remaining home sector tickets goes to official My Bees members. For high-profile Category A fixtures like Chelsea, members must typically meet a specific threshold of Ticket Access Points (TAPs) earned from attending previous matches.

General Public Sale: It is virtually impossible for Brentford home fixtures against Big Six opposition or local rivals to reach general public sale.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: Since primary tickets sell out instantly to qualifying members, supporters searching for sold-out sections or matchday access can purchase verified tickets via secondary ticketing marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for Premier League matches at the Gtech Community Stadium vary based on seating location, fixture category, and age tier:

Youth & Concession Tiers: Brentford offers discounted ticket rates for Juniors (Under 18), Young Persons (18-24), and Seniors (Over 65) across designated stadium sectors, particularly in the Family Stand.

Match Categorization: As a high-profile London derby against a top-tier opponent, this match is classified as a Category A fixture, commanding the highest face-value pricing band.

Seat Location: Main longside stands ( South Stand and North Stand ) offer central premium views at higher price points, while the goal-end ( West Stand ) provides a vocal, intense atmosphere at slightly lower face-value rates.

Digital Mobile Tickets: Brentford operates a fully digital ticketing system. Match tickets are emailed to fans as Print-at-Home PDFs or downloaded directly to a smartphone digital wallet for scanning at the turnstiles.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For Premier League matches at the Gtech Community Stadium, visiting Chelsea supporters are allocated seats in the designated away sector (East Stand - Corner/Goal End).

In accordance with Premier League regulations, all away tickets for traveling fans are capped at a maximum price of £30 per adult.

To purchase tickets in the official away section, traveling supporters must be registered Chelsea season ticket holders or official members who qualify through the club's away ticketing loyalty points system. Due to the small away allocation (roughly 1,700 seats), away section tickets for this West London derby are strictly regulated and will never reach open public sale.





Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League: Everything you need to know

Brentford vs Chelsea Form

Brentford have recorded three wins and one draw from their last five matches, losing none. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Leeds United in the Premier League, following a 3-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur. They also put six past Birmingham City in the Carabao Cup during that stretch, scoring 17 goals across the five fixtures and conceding just two.

Chelsea have won four of their last five, with their only dropped points coming in a 3-3 friendly draw with Johor Darul Ta'zim. Their most recent outing was a 4-3 Premier League victory over Brighton, and they also beat Fulham 3-2 away from home in the league. Alonso's side have scored 15 goals across those five matches.

Brentford vs Chelsea: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Chelsea won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Chelsea have claimed two wins to Brentford's none, with three matches ending in draws. Two of those draws finished 2-2, and the sides also played out a goalless stalemate in April 2025.

Brentford vs Chelsea Standings

In the Premier League table, Chelsea currently sit fourth and Brentford are fifth heading into this fixture.