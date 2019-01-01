Brazil vs Nigeria: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Selecao have been performing below their usual standards following Copa America success and they will be determined to improve on Sunday

go head-to-head with in Singapore on Sunday looking to bring the October international break to a positive conclusion.

The South American behemoths struggled in their last outing against , labouring to a 1-1 draw despite taking an early lead through Roberto Firmino and they will be expected to perform better on Sunday.

Tite has brought a more or less full strength squad with him to Southeast Asia, with the like of Neymar and Philippe Coutinho involved, but fringe players will be eager to stake their claim for a starting position.

With the beginning of the World Cup qualification campaign on the horizon next March, the game against Nigeria will be a useful exercise in determining who merits further inclusion en route to .

Game Brazil vs Nigeria Date Sunday, October 13 Time 10am BST / 5am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on TV through beIN Sports and it can be streamed online using beIN Sports Connect.

US TV channel Online stream beIN Sports beIN Sports Connect

In the UK, the match is not being shown live on TV, nor can it be streamed online, but it can be followed on Goal.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Brazil squad Goalkeepers Weverton, Santos, Ederson Defenders Militao, Silva, Marquinhos, Sandro, Alves, Caio, Lodi, Marcinho Midfielders Casemiro, Arthur, Coutinho, Henrique, Fabinho, Paqueta Forwards Richarlison, Neymar, Jesus, , Firmino, Barbosa

Alisson has not been included in the Brazil squad as he continues to recover from injury, while Danilo was forced to withdraw through injury as well.

Willian and Fernandinho were not called up, but other than that Tite has a full panel available.

Potential Brazil XI: Ederson; Alves, Silva, Marquinhos, Sandro; Casemiro, Arthur, Coutinho; Jesus, Neymar, Firmino.

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Ezenwa, Okoye, Uzoho Defenders Aina, Collins, Troost-Ekong, Ajayi, Ebuehi, Abdullahi Midfielders Esiti, Etebo, Aribo, Chukwueze, Simon, Iwobi, Ndidi, Azeez Forwards Dennis, Onuachu, Osimhen, Olayinka

defender Tyronne Ebuehi is a late addition to the squad, replacing the injured Kenneth Omeruo. midfielder Samuel Kalu has also been ruled out and no replacement has been called up in his stead.

Gernot Rohr will be able to call upon plenty of players with elite-level experience, such as 's Wilfred Ndidi, defender William Troost-Ekong and winger Alex Iwobi.

Potential Nigeria XI: Uzoho; Collins, Troost-Ekong, Ajayi, Aina; Ndidi, Aribo, Simon, Iwobi, Chukwueze; Osimhen.

Match Preview

Tite was far from happy with the Selecao's performance in their 1-1 draw against Senegal and he is demanding a marked improvement for the game against Nigeria.

"We were below what we can do. The squad played less than what it can play," the Brazil boss said after the stalemate on Thursday.

"It was less competitive than what it can be. The squad can give more than this. This wasn't a good game.

"We need to get results. When we don't, criticism emerges and I have to be mature enough to absorb it."

The draw means that Brazil are now on a three-game run without tasting victory following their resounding Copa America success during the summer.

As well as struggling to overturn Senegal, the South American champions could only draw with in September and they lost to , which is far from satisfactory for a team ranked third in the world.

The likes of Neymar, who won his 100th cap on Thursday, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino will be expected to step up a gear as they look to finish the year on a high note.