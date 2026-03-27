How to buy Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy World Cup Qualifier tickets: 31 March fixture, prices & information

Bosnia and Herzegovina and Italy are now just 90 minutes away from reaching the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The two nations meet on March 31 at the Bilino Polje in Zenica, and you could be there to witness one of the most high-pressure matches in European qualifying.

Let GOAL give you all the vital ticket information you need for the upcoming UEFA World Cup Qualifying Path A Final, including how much they will cost and how you can purchase them.

When is the Bosnia vs Italy World Cup Qualifier?

The final four UEFA World Cup 2026 spots will be decided on Tuesday night. After a dramatic semi-final round, Bosnia and Herzegovina host the four-time world champions in a winner-takes-all clash.

Bosnia earned their place in the final with a nerve-wracking penalty shootout win over Wales, while Italy secured a 2-0 victory over Northern Ireland. The winner of this match will punch their ticket to North America this summer.

Date Fixture (local time) Venue Tickets Tue, Mar 31 Bosnia vs Italy (8.45pm) Stadion Bilino Polje (Zenica, BIH) Tickets

What is the UEFA World Cup Qualifying Play-Off schedule?

Date Fixture (local time) Venue Tickets Tue, Mar 31 Path A Final: Bosnia vs Italy (8.45pm) Stadion Bilino Polje (Zenica) Tickets Tue, Mar 31 Path B Final: Sweden vs Poland (8.45pm) Friends Arena (Stockholm) Tickets

How to buy Bosnia vs Italy World Cup Qualifier tickets

Tickets for the Path A Final in Zenica are in extremely high demand as Italy looks to avoid missing a third consecutive World Cup.

While local fans can check the Bosnia and Herzegovina FA portal, international supporters and those looking for guaranteed entry should use secondary resale such as StubHub.

Make sure to double check the T&Cs if you're purchasing through a secondary website.

Bosnia vs Italy World Cup Qualifier: How much will tickets cost?

Pricing for the playoff final is expected to start at approximately $75, though prices on resale markets will fluctuate based on the significance of the match.

For a game of this magnitude, Category 1 sideline seats are expected to command a premium.

Category 1: Prime sideline views.

Category 2: Corner and mid-tier seating.

Category 3: Behind the goals.

What to expect from Bosnia vs Italy?

Italy travel to Zenica under immense pressure.

After goals from Sandro Tonali and Moise Kean saw off Northern Ireland, the Azzurri are now just one step away from exorcising the demons of previous qualification failures.

Coach Gennaro Gattuso will be leaning on his experienced core to navigate the hostile atmosphere of the Bilino Polje.

Host nation Bosnia and Herzegovina are riding a wave of momentum after their heroic comeback against Wales.

Veteran striker Edin Dzeko proved he still has the golden touch with his late equalizer, and the Bosnian fans will be hoping for one more night of magic to send their team to their second-ever World Cup finals.