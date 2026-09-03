How to get Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

European football nights in the Ruhr valley offer one of the most intense stadium experiences in world sport, and you could be at Signal Iduna Park live to watch German giants Borussia Dortmund host Spanish side Villarreal CF in the UEFA Champions League.

The Dortmund faithful will transform the stadium into a sea of yellow and black on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, when Die Schwarzgelben kick off their continental campaign against El Submarino Amarillo.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal tickets, including 2026/27 UEFA Champions League prices, Signal Iduna Park fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal Champions League kick-off?

Official broadcast information for Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details. The match takes place at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Champions League - Game Week 1 8 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Signal Iduna Park

How to buy Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal Champions League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for UEFA Champions League fixtures, ranging from individual match general admission to premium hospitality packages, managed through official club ticket portals or verified secondary ticket marketplaces.

Due to strict safety guidelines and high demand, ticket sales follow structured phases:

BVB Season Ticket Holders ( Dauerkarte ): Existing season ticket holders retain priority window access to confirm or activate their dedicated seats for European home matches.

Official Member Presale ( Vereinsmitglieder ): Priority access for remaining home sector seats goes to registered Borussia Dortmund club members.

General Public Sale ( Freier Verkauf ): If seats remain available following the member presale window, ticket access opens to the general public via BVB's official ticketing portal. However, European matches regularly sell out prior to open public sales.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for sold-out sections or last-minute matchday access, supporters can purchase verified tickets via secondary ticketing marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal Champions League tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for UEFA Champions League matches at Signal Iduna Park vary based on seating location, fixture category, and club membership status:

Member Discounts: Registered BVB club members enjoy discounted ticket rates during official presale windows.

Match Categorization: Top-tier European encounters fall into Category 1 pricing, commanding higher face-value rates than domestic Bundesliga fixtures.

Seat Location: Main longside stands ( Westtribüne and Osttribüne ) represent central viewing options at higher price points, while upper tiers and goal-end stands ( Nordtribüne and Südtribüne ) offer more budget-friendly entry points.

Digital Ticketing: Match entry is managed digitally via official mobile e-tickets or print-at-home digital passes. Spectators must present valid digital tickets at stadium turnstiles upon arrival.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For UEFA Champions League matches at Signal Iduna Park, visiting Villarreal supporters are allocated seats in the designated away sector (Nordost - Blocks 55–59).

UEFA regulations enforce a maximum away ticket price cap of €60 (£50) for visiting supporters in European competitions.

To purchase tickets in the official away section, traveling supporters must be registered members or official peñas cardholders of Villarreal CF who meet official club allocation criteria. Away section tickets are strictly regulated and virtually never reach open public sale.

Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal Champions League: Everything you need to know

Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal Form

Dortmund arrive in good recent form, recording two wins from their last five matches alongside one draw and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a commanding 5-0 DFB-Pokal victory over HEBC Hamburg on September 1. Before that, they beat Hamburger SV 2-0 in the Bundesliga on August 29. Their two defeats came against Bayern Munich, who edged them 2-1 in the Super Cup, and Arsenal, who beat them 3-2 in a pre-season friendly. Dortmund scored 11 goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Villarreal's last five results show two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent competitive match ended in a 1-0 loss to Deportivo Alaves in LaLiga on August 28. They drew 2-2 with both Atletico Madrid and Racing Santander in their other league outings. Their two wins came in pre-season against Galatasaray and Levante. Villarreal scored six goals and conceded five across that run.

Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on November 25, 2025, when Borussia Dortmund beat Villarreal 4-0 at Signal Iduna Park in the Champions League. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 in a friendly at the same ground in August 2024. Across the three recorded meetings in this dataset, Dortmund hold the stronger record, with one win, one draw, and one defeat — the earlier loss coming in a July 2022 friendly when Villarreal won 2-0 in Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal Standings

In the current Champions League table, both Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal are positioned first.