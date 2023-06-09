Boost for Real Madrid in Alphonso Davies transfer race as agent of Bayern Munich star makes contract admission

Real Madrid have been offered Alphonso Davies transfer hope, with the full-back’s agent revealing that contract talks at Bayern Munich have ended.

Canadian star working on deal to 2025

Fresh terms had been discussed

Talks have ended with another window open

WHAT HAPPENED? The Canada international is tied to terms with the Bundesliga champions through to 2025, but discussions have been held regarding an extension. There has been plenty of upheaval at the Allianz Arena of late, though, with Julian Nagelsmann replaced by Thomas Tuchel as coach while general director Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic have been sacked. Davies’ representative has heard nothing from Bayern since the end of the 2022-23 campaign, meaning that a window of opportunity may be swinging open for La Liga giants Real as they mull over a move for the fleet-footed 22-year-old.

WHAT THEY SAID: Davies’ agent, Nedal Huoseh, has told Fabrizio Romano of a long-running contract saga: “We were almost there I think, I was in Munich, and I woke up the next day… And I saw all the news, that they [Kahn and Salihamidzic] had been sacked. I waited for a couple of extra days and nobody had reached out, so I jumped on a plane to Canada. Right now we haven’t made any decisions on anything, and he is part of the Bayern team. We can’t confirm anything, and we can’t deny anything.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While refusing to be drawn on links to specific clubs, Huoseh admits that he would welcome the opportunity to work with Real at some stage. He added: “I’ve always been a big fan of Real Madrid, as a fan in general, you know 14 Champions Leagues. It makes you proud when you see someone you manage linked with Real Madrid. There is nothing concrete with any club, one club has to want to sell, another has to initiate talks, and then the player has to want to leave. We don’t know if those talks have happened between clubs, and where those discussions have gone.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Real are said to be in the market for an upgrade to Ferland Mendy at left-back, and Davies would fit the mould as a long-term option to line up in their defence. One eye is clearly being kept on the future at Santiago Bernabeu as Los Blancos also close in on a deal for teenage Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham.