Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Blackburn Rovers against Sheffield United in the Championship on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Blackburn Rovers host Sheffield United in a Championship clash at Ewood Park on Saturday.

Rovers have won their last four games in all competitions, which included a 2-1 win over Premier League side Leicester City in the FA Cup fifth round. They are currently fourth in the Championship with 55 points from 34 games.

Sheffield United have also progressed to the next round of the FA Cup after beating Tottenham Hotspur in midweek. They will hope to secure three points on Saturday to reduce their gap to leaders Burnley to nine points.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United date & kick-off time

Game: Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United Date: March 4, 2023 Kick-off: 7:30am ET, 12:30pm GMT, 6:00pm IST Venue: Ewood Park

How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed live on ESPN+.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will be showing the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via Sky Go.

The game will not be broadcast in India.

Sheffield United team news & squad

Sheffield United have a long injury list ahead of their crucial Championship tie against Blackburn. The players who will miss the clash are Rhian Brewster, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Enda Stevens, Ciaran Clark, and Jack O’Connell.

Sheffield United possible XI: Foderingham; Ahmedhoozic, Egan, Robinson; Bogle, Berge, Doyle, Fleck, Lowe; Ndiaye, McBurnie

Position Players Goalkeepers Davies, Foderingham, Amissah Defenders Baldock, Basham, Egan, Lowe, Ahmedhoozic, Robinson, Bogle, Gordon Midfielders Fleck, Berg, Norwood, Coulibaly, Doyle, Osborn, Mcatee, Ndiaye, Arblaster Forwards McBurnie, Osula, Jebbison

Blackburn Rovers team news & squad

Jon Dahl Tomasson will miss the services of Bradley Deck, Thomas Kaminski, Daniel Ayala, Scott Wharton, Adan Wharton, and Clinton Mola due to injuries.

However, the good news for the club is that their star player Ben Brereton Diaz is back in the team after missing the FA Cup tie against Leicester City due to suspension.

Blackburn Rovers possible XI: Pears; Rankin-Costello, Carter, Hyam, Pickering; Travis, Morton; Hedges, Dolan, Brereton Diaz; Gallagher