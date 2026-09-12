Portugal's Bernardo Silva, the Real Madrid player, has revealed the role that manager Jose Mourinho asks of him, following the 4-1 win over Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu, in the fifth round of the Spanish league on Saturday evening.

Silva said in press comments after the match: "Mourinho asks me to help build the play. He wants me to give the team more fluidity, so that we can advance with the ball. I am trying to adapt and produce the best version of myself."

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The former Manchester City star added: "I am still adapting to the team, learning what I can do better, and how I can develop myself to help the team more."

Real Madrid were dominant in the first half. They ended it three goals to none in front, Kylian Mbappe converting a penalty and Alvaro Carreras adding the second, before Jude Bellingham netted the third from a Vinicius Junior pass.

Sergio Camello pulled one back for Rayo Vallecano at the start of the second half. Mbappe had the final word, though, striking his second in stoppage time to seal a 4-1 win. Real Madrid now sit on 12 points, level with Barcelona at the top of La Liga, with the Catalans ahead on goal difference and having played one game fewer.

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