Carlos Espí's late goal earned Real Madrid a thrilling 2-1 win over Espanyol, but the performance reopened an old wound that has yet to heal at the White House.

Once again, Los Blancos' midfield failed to gel. That recurring problem, which has dogged the team for seasons, could well decide whether José Mourinho's second era succeeds or fails.

Winning alone is not enough at the Bernabéu, and the fans know cohesion is the most valuable currency. Rafael Alkorta, the former Real Madrid defensive legend, put that truth under the microscope during a compelling analysis on Cadena SER's famous "El Larguero" programme, shining a light on the missing link in midfield.

According to Alkorta, the key to the solution may already be ready but is still stuck in the treatment room. Speaking about Frenchman Aurélien Tchouaméni, he said: "I think that over the seasons, he has understood the role of the defensive midfielder, I think he is constantly improving, and the problem lies with the rest of the team." The message to Mourinho could not be clearer: when Tchouaméni recovers, he will be the cornerstone.

Nor was the former star sparing in his verdict on new arrival Bernardo Silva. "I think he is a wonderful player, I have always said that I prefer dynamic midfielders, like Modrić, and now we have a player like Güler, who seems a little stronger, and he can play this role, it is a role that Xabi Alonso tried, and Ancelotti, I think everyone has tried it."

Explaining his tactical vision, Alkorta added: "Bernardo will deliver a good performance because he is very good technically, and because the only thing he has to change is his mentality from an attacking player to a defensive player, I would not say defensive, but I think that with Tchouaméni, Bernardo Silva and Arda Güler, who give the team the rhythm it needs in matches, I do not see a big problem."

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For all his optimism, Alkorta signed off with a pointed warning to Real Madrid's management and players, drawing a comparison with what he had seen from Barcelona. "The first 15 minutes against Espanyol were very good."

He concluded: "I then watched the first 15 minutes of Barcelona's match and how Raphinha and the rest of the team pressed, Real Madrid must not forget that. It is true that Real Madrid won the Champions League without needing the high press that we always demand of Barcelona, but there are minimum standards, there are minimum standards that must be set in this team."