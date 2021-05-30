Berhalter: It'll be very difficult to keep Pulisic out of USMNT lineup against Honduras

The Chelsea star is expected to move right into the starting XI for the upcoming Nations League semi-final

U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter says it would be "very difficult" to tell Christian Pulisic he's not playing in Thursday's Nations League semi-final against Honduras.

Pulisic is set to join the USMNT in the coming days after missing the team's loss to Switzerland to take part in Chelsea's triumph over Manchester City in the Champions League final.

While Pulisic was making history as the first USMNT player to play in the Champions League final, the wing spots in the USMNT lineup were filled by Gio Reyna and Brenden Aaronson, both of whom impressed Berhalter in a 2-1 loss.

What did Berhalter have to say?

"I don't think it's a question of what happened tonight, related to if Christian plays or not, " Berhalter said. "Try to tell Christian that he's not playing on Thursday, and it's gonna be a very difficult one. Coming off of winning the Champions League, coming in the game making an impact in that in that game, he's ready to go.

"It would be very hard to keep him out of the lineup, but, having said that, we're pleased with the work of the gods. I think they did a good job, Gio and Brenden. Brendan, in particular, was just relentless for this running and his working and he created some chances.

"Gio had a couple of crosses that were dangerous as well. Also very happy with his work rate and, I think, before he came out, he made a couple of runs behind the backline that were dangerous, some diagonals that he could have made something with.

"Overall those guys did a good job and we're looking forward to recovering and getting ready for Honduras."

Adams remains up in the air

After being included in the squad despite recent injury issues, Tyler Adams did not dress for the USMNT's loss on Sunday.

Article continues below

The RB Leipzig midfielder has been dealing with a back injury in recent weeks, and Berhalter says that his availability for the Nations League semis remains to be determined.

"We're gonna get updated by the medical staff tomorrow when we fly over," Berhalter said. "It's too early to tell right now."

Further reading