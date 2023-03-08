Bayern Munich vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream Bayern Munich vs PSG on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Paris Saint-Germain have the difficult task of overturning a one-goal deficit when they take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash on Wednesday.

Christophe Galtier's men are heading into this fixture on the back of three consecutive victories since their 1-0 loss to Bayern in the first leg of the tie. They are eight points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table, but have a tough assignment ahead of them when they face the German league leaders.

Bayern have been dominant since the winter break and are tied on points with Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga. They have won six of their last seven fixtures in all competitions and will be considered as the favourites going into this midweek clash.

Bayern Munich vs PSG: Date & kick-off time

Game: Bayern Munich vs PSG Date: March 8, 2023 Kick-off: 3:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm GMT / 1:30 am IST (March 9) Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on TUDN, Univision, Paramount+ and fuboTV.

BT Sport 2 will have the live broadcast of the game in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the match can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and streamed on Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 2 BT app US TUDN, Univision Paramount+, fuboTV India Sony Ten 2 SD/HD (English), Sony Ten 3 SD/HD (Hindi), Sony Ten 4 SD/HD (Tamil & Telugu)) Sony LIV Malaysia & Singapore N/A DAZN

Bayern team news and squad

Bayern will be without defender Benjamin Pavard after he was sent off in the first leg against Bayern.

Manuel Neuer, Noussair Mazraoui and Lucas Hernandez are out of action due to injuries.

Bayern predicted XI: Sommer; Stanisic, Upamecano, De Ligt; Coman, Kimmich, Goretzka, Davies; Sane, Musiala; Choupo-Moting

Position Players Goalkeepers Sommer, Ulreich, Schenk Defenders De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies, Blind, Cancelo, Stanisic, Sarr, Janitzek, Marusic Midfielders Goretzka, Musiala, Wanner, Ibrahimovic, Sane, Kimmich Forwards Gnabry, Coman, Muller, Tel, Choupo-Moting

PSG team news and squad

The big news from the PSG camp is that their Brazil forward Neymar will be out for three-four months due to an ankle injury.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Ruiz, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe