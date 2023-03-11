Bayern Munich vs Augsburg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream Bayern Munich against Augsburg on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

League leaders Bayern Munich cannot afford to drop points when they take on Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Bayern are joint-leaders in the Bundesliga after 23 games, alongside Borussia Dortmund. The two clubs are tied on 49 points each and the Bavarians must maintain their momentum in the title race.

Augsburg, who are currently 13th in the league, have had mixed results since club football resumed after the World Cup. They have four wins and four defeats in their last eight outings, and their Bayern showdown represents an ominous challenge.

Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg: Date & kick-off time

Game: Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Date: March 11, 2023 Kick-off: 9:30am ET / 2:30 pm GMT / 8:00pm IST Venue: Allianz Arena

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Augsburg on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.

The game will not be broadcast in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, Bayern Munich's match can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and streamed on Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream UK N/A N/A US N/A ESPN+ India Sony Ten 2 SD/HD Sony LIV

Augsburg team news and squad

Augsburg will be travelling without Reece Oxford, Fredrik Jensen, Felix Uduokhai, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Tobias Strobl and Andre Hahn, who are all unavailable due to injuries.

Augsburg predicted XI: Gikiewicz; Gumny, Gouweleeuw, Veiga, Pedersen; Maier, Engels, Dorsch, Vargas; Demirovic, Beljo

Position Players Goalkeepers Gikiewicz, Klein, Leneis, Koubek Defenders Gumny, Pederson, Iago, Jeffrey, Bauer, Colina, Katic Midfielders Veiga, Maier, Vargas, Baumgartlinger, Bazee, Caliguiri, Zehnter, Dorsch, Engels Forwards Demirovic, Berisha, Mbila, Cardona, Yeboah, Beljo

Bayern Munich team news and squad

Lucas Hernandez and Manuel Neuer are the only long-term absentees currently in Julian Nagelsmann's squad.

Eric Choupo-Moting has picked up a knock and will miss the weekend's game against Augsburg. Bayern have no further injury issues to deal with and have plenty of options to choose from.

Bayern predicted XI: Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt; Gnabry, Kimmich, Goretzka, Cancelo; Sane, Muller; Tel