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Champions League
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Caitlin Casey

How to get Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain tickets: Champions League prices, May 6 fixture information, kick-off time & more

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How to secure Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain tickets, including kick-off and match details

Bayern Munich hosts Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Wednesday, May 6, in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg.

Bayern Munich currently sits 1st in the Bundesliga, while Paris Saint-Germain is 1st in Ligue 1, with both European giants arriving at this stage as newly crowned or imminent champions of their respective domestic leagues.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Bayern Munich vs PSG, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League kick-off?

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Champions League - Final Stage
Allianz Arena

How to buy Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League tickets?

Apart from the UEFA Champions League Final, you cannot buy tickets for Champions League games directly through UEFA itself. 

Bundesliga
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Bayern Munich
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Ligue 1
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As a Champions League semi-final second leg, tickets for the Allianz Arena are arguably the most coveted in German football right now. 

Primary tickets are sold out through official club channels.

  • Official Channels: FCBayern.com and PSG.fr (Sold Out).
  • Secondary Markets: Platforms like StubHub offer last-minute availability.
  • Premium Seats: Category 1 Longside tickets and VIP hospitality packages are extremely limited, with prices often exceeding €2,500 for high-end lounge access.

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How much do Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League tickets cost?

The price for UEFA Champions League tickets varies depending on several factors, including which clubs are involved, the venue, and the stage of the competition. 

Demand has pushed prices to a premium. Resale tickets are currently starting at approximately €1,000.

Keep tabs on the various clubs’ official ticket portals for additional information about availability and prices. 

If you're looking for last-minute options, tickets on secondary sites such as StubHub are currently available.

What to expect from Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain?

Bayern Munich enters this second leg as the team to beat, boasting an intimidating home record and the momentum of a quarter-final triumph. 

Vincent Kompany’s side proved their elite credentials by eliminating Real Madrid in the previous round, capped off by a dramatic 4-3 victory in Munich on April 15. 

Having also bested PSG 2-1 at the Parc des Princes during the league phase on November 4, the Bavarians hold a psychological edge they’ll be eager to exploit in front of their own fans.

PSG, the reigning French champions, have been clinical on the road this season, most notably dismantling Liverpool with a 2-0 win at Anfield on April 14 to secure their semi-final berth. 

While they fell to Bayern earlier in the campaign, Luis Enrique’s side showed their scoring pedigree with a massive 5-2 win over Chelsea in the Round of 16. 

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Frequently asked questions

Apart from the UEFA Champions League final, you cannot buy tickets for the Champions League directly through UEFA itself. 

Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. You must visit the individual club’s website for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. 

Capacity is always limited for these Champions League knockout matches, and demand often exceeds available allocation. 

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. 

The Puskás Aréna in Budapest is staging this year’s Champions League Final on Saturday, May 30 at 8 pm (GMT).

It was opened in 2019 and has a 67,215-seat capacity for international matches. It is the largest stadium in Hungary, built on the site of the former Ferenc Puskás Stadium. 

As well as being the home of the Hungarian national team, the Budapest venue hosted a number of games during Euro 2020 and the 2023 UEFA Europa League Final. 

This is the first time a UEFA Champions League Final will be played at the Puskás Aréna. 

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