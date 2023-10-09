Not over yet! Bayern Munich to return for £60m-rated Fulham dynamo Joao Palhinha in January transfer window despite his new long-term contract

Bayern Munich still hold out hope that they will sign Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha in January, despite the fact he has signed a new contract.

Almost signed Palhinha on summer deadline

Signed new deal till 2028

Bayern to try again in January

WHAT HAPPENED? On the final day of the summer transfer window, Palhinha was only minutes away from joining the Bundesliga champions. He had a medical before the deal fell through because Fulham were unable to find a substitute. As per The Telegraph, Thomas Tuchel still wants the defensive midfielder at the Allianz Arena despite Palhinha having since signed a new deal that runs until 2028.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Palhinha's new contract reportedly excludes a release clause, which would have let a club to talk to him when a predetermined price was formally submitted. Bayern were prepared to offer the Portugal international approximately £55 million ($67m), but they will probably have to raise the price due to the contract extension.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty

Stats Perform

WHAT NEXT? Bayern will have to work hard in order to sign Palhinha in the January transfer window due to the Cottagers clearly wanting to keep their man, and with a lack of release clause, the two clubs will have to negotiate to reach a conclusion.