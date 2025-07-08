Bayern Munich extension for Harry Kane? Star striker sets 2029 Club World Cup target before heading off on summer holiday with wife Kate

Harry Kane has hinted that he would like a contract extension at Bayern Munich, with the prolific striker targeting a role at the 2029 Club World Cup.

England captain Kane has just graced that event, with Bayern making their way to the quarter-finals. They came unstuck at that stage against Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Kane endured a testing outing in that contest, as he made a costly mistake that ultimately led to a goal and saw one of his own ruled out for offside, but he has broken his trophy duck in 2025 with a Bundesliga title triumph.

The 31-year-old believes he has many more goals and silverware challenges left in him, with it possible that he could earn another shot at a global crown in four years' time. A Champions League triumph, with Bayern or another team, will be required to make that possible.

Kane has told his Cleats Club channel: “A wrap-up from the tournament. Obviously a disappointing end in a tough game, a close game and it’s not like it couldn’t have easily gone our way on a different day, but that’s football. It’s been a tough season. Some really good positives, obviously winning the championship, and some close calls in the other competitions.

“I thought the Club World Cup was really well run, really enjoyed it - enjoyed the stadiums, enjoyed the matches, different experiences. It’s one that I will be eager to play again in another four years.

“Thanks for all of the support as always. Time for a switch off now, have a nice break, spend some time away with the family, just really get away from everything and recharge. Obviously the new season is just around the corner, so we’ll look forward to that and be ready in a few weeks.”

Kane, who moved to Germany from Tottenham in the summer of 2023, is tied to a contract with Bayern through to 2027. Those terms are said to include a clause that will allow him to leave for a reduced fee in 2026.