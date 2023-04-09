Have Bayern Munich cleared the way for Man Utd to sign Harry Kane? Bundesliga giants make €100m transfer admission

Bayern Munich may have cleared the way for Manchester United to sign Harry Kane, with the German giants reluctant to spend €100 million (£89m/$110m).

Spurs striker could be on the move

Has a nine-figure price tag

German giants will not enter a bidding war

WHAT HAPPENED? The expectation is, with there a little over 12 months left to run on his current contract at Tottenham, that England captain Kane will be on the move this summer as he seeks to land the major silverware that has so far eluded him. Bayern have been billed as one potential landing spot for the prolific 29-year-old, as they are yet to bring in another No.9 to replace Robert Lewandowski since he departed in the summer, while United are seemingly ready to rekindle their interest in their long-standing target.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Red Devils may be about to take the lead in that race, with Bayern’s chief financial officer – Dr Michael Diederich – admitting that the Bundesliga giants will not be drawn into a bidding war. He has said of the rumours suggesting that Kane will come with a nine-figure price tag: “I don’t rule anything out but can we afford such a transfer and do we want such a transfer? We have to keep an eye on our profitability.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Bayern are reluctant to splash the cash, United are preparing to spend big on the proven performer who would help to fill an obvious void in their attacking unit – with another central striker having been required at Old Trafford for some time.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty/GOAL

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Kane has enjoyed another memorable season on a personal level in 2022-23, becoming Spurs and England’s all-time leading scorer, but he is destined to finish the campaign empty-handed and knows he needs to act fast in order to secure the medals he craves.