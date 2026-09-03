How to get Bayern Munich vs Bodoe/Glimt tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

European nights under the floodlights in Munich are always spectacular, and you could be at the Allianz Arena live to watch German heavyweights FC Bayern Munich take on Norwegian champions Bodoe/Glimt in the UEFA Champions League.

The Bayern faithful will transform the stadium into a sea of red on Thursday, September 10, 2026, when Vincent Kompany's squad kicks off their home continental campaign against the ambitious Scandinavian side.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Bayern Munich vs Bodoe/Glimt tickets, including 2026/27 UEFA Champions League prices, Allianz Arena fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is Bayern Munich vs Bodoe/Glimt Champions League kick-off?

Official broadcast information for this Champions League fixture is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details for Bayern Munich vs Bodoe/Glimt at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Champions League - Game Week 1 10 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Allianz Arena

How to buy Bayern Munich vs Bodoe/Glimt Champions League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for UEFA Champions League fixtures, ranging from individual match general admission to premium hospitality packages, managed through official club ticket portals or verified secondary ticket marketplaces

Due to massive demand for European fixtures at the Allianz Arena, ticket releases follow structured phases:

FC Bayern Season Ticket Holders ( Jahreskartenbesitzer ): Existing season ticket holders retain a priority booking window to activate their regular seats for European home matches.

Official Member Request ( Mitglieder ): The vast majority of general admission tickets are allocated via a ticket request ballot exclusively for registered FC Bayern club members.

General Public Sale: It is exceedingly rare for FC Bayern Champions League home matches to reach general public sale due to the size of the club's membership base.

Zweitmarkt (Official Ticket Exchange) & Secondary Platforms: Members can purchase returned tickets via the club's official Zweitmarkt . Alternatively, supporters can secure verified tickets via secondary ticketing marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do Bayern Munich vs Bodoe/Glimt Champions League tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for UEFA Champions League matches at the Allianz Arena vary based on seating location, fixture category, and club membership status:

Member Pricing: Registered FC Bayern club members typically pay face-value rates ranging from €35 to €100+ depending on the section when successful in the ballot.

Match Categorization: This league phase fixture will likely fall into a standard European pricing category, making it relatively more accessible than knockout-stage clashes.

Seat Location: Main longside stands ( Haupttribüne and Gegengerade ) offer premium central viewing at higher price points, while the goal-end stands ( Südkurve and Nordkurve ) provide the most intense atmospheres and budget-friendly entry options (including standing sections).

Digital Ticketing: Match entry is managed exclusively via digital mobile tickets. Spectators must present their valid digital passes on a smartphone at the stadium turnstiles.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For UEFA Champions League matches at the Allianz Arena, visiting Bodoe/Glimt supporters are allocated seats in the designated away sector (Nordkurve Oberrang - Blocks 339-347).

UEFA regulations enforce a maximum away ticket price cap of €60 (£50) for visiting supporters in European competitions.

To purchase tickets in the official away section, traveling supporters must typically be registered members or official season ticket holders of Bodoe/Glimt who qualify through the Norwegian club's ticketing allocations. Away section allocations are strictly controlled and virtually never reach open public sale.

Bayern Munich vs Bodoe/Glimt Champions League: Everything you need to know

Bayern Munich vs Bodoe/Glimt Form

Bayern Munich have won all five of their most recent matches across all competitions, scoring 15 goals and conceding eight in that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-4 DFB-Pokal win over Osnabrueck on September 2, and before that they beat VfB Stuttgart 5-1 in the Bundesliga. The Super Cup victory over Borussia Dortmund and two pre-season wins over FC Heidenheim and RB Leipzig complete a clean sweep of results heading into this European opener.

Bodoe/Glimt are also in perfect form, winning all five of their last matches. Their most recent result was a 4-2 Eliteserien win over Rosenborg on August 30, and they also beat NEC Nijmegen 3-0 in the second leg of their Champions League qualification tie. Across the five matches, the Norwegian side have scored 15 goals and conceded just seven, including a 5-0 away win at Fauske/Sprint in the Norwegian Cup.

Bayern Munich vs Bodoe/Glimt: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Bayern Munich and Bodoe/Glimt are recorded in the available data. This fixture at the Allianz Arena represents the first encounter between the two clubs at this level.

Bayern Munich vs Bodoe/Glimt Standings

In the early Champions League standings, both Bayern Munich and Bodoe/Glimt are level at the top of the table, each occupying first position at this stage of the competition.