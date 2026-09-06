Rotation looks increasingly likely in the Barcelona line-up ahead of the clash with Valencia in the 2026-2027 season. Nailing down a regular starting spot has never been simple at the Camp Nou, but the competition has hit a brutal new level, with Hansi Flick sitting on a squad overflowing with talent and versatility across every position.

Doubts hang over Lamine Yamal today after he trained in the gym yesterday because of a knock. Flick has the alternatives to avoid a crisis, though, especially with the Champions League opener against Feyenoord looming.

Predictions in the backline, according to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", point to Joan Garcia as the only certainty in goal.

Flick tried out two defensive lines in the last training session. Nothing is settled except in the coach's mind.

The German is likely to mix and match between Eric Garcia, Cubarsi, Gerard Martin and Espart.

Eric Garcia had started as a regular at right-back before handing his place to Kounde in the third match.

In central defence, Christensen forced his way into the starting line-up twice against Elche and Rayo despite not featuring in the nominations. He may now lose his place.

Espart has locked down a spot at left-back despite being a right-back, a position that had seemed to belong to Cancelo.

Midfield burns even hotter. Pedri, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez, Marc Bernal, Rodri and Bryan Farinas all bring different qualities, and every one of them boasts the numbers to justify a start against Valencia.

Flick had been weighing up the idea of pushing Rodri into the starting line-up. He may go again with Bernal and Pedri, with the Champions League match against Feyenoord in mind.



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Gavi provides intensity and character. Olmo offers quality between the lines, and Fermin is known for his arrival into the penalty area.

Between them, Olmo and Fermin have alternated in the playmaker role, and now Fermin's turn has come around.

Up front, the fight for a place rages just as fiercely. Yamal, over whom doubts hang because of a painful knock whose location Flick did not specify, and Raphinha as an outright forward have started every match.

Gabriel Jesus brings the experience but has only just arrived. Adeyemi and Gordon have shared starting roles, and with Yamal expected to drop out of the starting line-up, both will feature on the wings.

The full expected line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Joan Garcia.

Defence: Eric Garcia - Cubarsi - Gerard Martin - Espart.

Midfield: Pedri - Bernal - Fermin Lopez.

Attack: Gordon - Raphinha - Adeyemi.