How to get Barcelona vs Feyenoord tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Champions League nights return to Catalonia as Spanish heavyweights FC Barcelona host Dutch giants Feyenoord in an enticing league phase opener.

Barça faithful will be eager to see their team start their European campaign with a resounding home performance when they welcome Feyenoord on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy FC Barcelona vs Feyenoord tickets, including 2026/27 UEFA Champions League prices, Spotify Camp Nou fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is Barcelona vs Feyenoord Champions League kick-off?

Barcelona host Feyenoord at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona in the Champions League, with official kick-off time details to be confirmed in your local listings.

Champions League - Game Week 1 9 Sept 2026 - 12:45 Spotify Camp Nou

How to buy FC Barcelona vs Feyenoord Champions League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for UEFA Champions League fixtures, ranging from individual match general admission to premium hospitality packages, managed through official club ticket portals or verified secondary ticket marketplaces.

Due to massive domestic and international demand for European nights in Barcelona, ticket releases follow structured phases:

Official Club Members ( Socios ): Registered Barça Socios receive guaranteed presale windows and discounted ticket rates before general public releases.

Culers Premium Members: Secondary priority access for remaining home section seats goes to registered Culers Premium cardholders.

General Public Sale: If seats remain available following member presales, ticket access opens to the general public via the official FC Barcelona ticketing portal. However, European home fixtures regularly sell out during early phases.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for sold-out sections or last-minute matchday access, supporters can purchase verified tickets via secondary ticketing marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do FC Barcelona vs Feyenoord Champions League tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for UEFA Champions League matches at Spotify Camp Nou vary based on seating location, fixture category, and membership status:

Member Discounts: Registered FC Barcelona Socios enjoy exclusive discounts during official presale windows.

Match Categorization: European league phase encounters fall into Category A/B pricing tiers, commanding higher face-value rates than standard domestic La Liga matches.

Seat Location: Main longside stands ( Tribuna and Lateral ) offer prime viewing options at higher price points, while corner sections ( Córner ) and goal-end stands ( Gol Nord and Gol Sud ) provide more budget-friendly entry points.

Digital Ticketing & Wallet Entry: Match passes are issued digitally via official mobile ticketing apps. Spectators must present valid digital mobile passes at stadium entry turnstiles.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For UEFA Champions League matches at Spotify Camp Nou, visiting Feyenoord supporters are allocated seats in the designated away sector (Grada Visitante / Goal Alt).

UEFA regulations enforce a maximum away ticket price cap of €60 (£50) for visiting supporters in European competitions.

To purchase tickets in the official away section, traveling supporters must be registered members or official season ticket holders of Feyenoord who qualify through the Dutch club's official ticketing system. Away section allocations are strictly controlled and virtually never reach open public sale.

Barcelona vs Feyenoord Champions League: Everything you need to know

Barcelona vs Feyenoord Form

Barcelona arrive in exceptional shape, winning all five of their most recent matches across LaLiga and pre-season friendlies. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-2 victory over Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga, with a 2-0 win against Athletic Bilbao and a 5-0 away win at Elche also among the results. Across those five games, Barcelona scored 16 goals and conceded just four, demonstrating both attacking output and defensive solidity.

Feyenoord's last five results produced three wins and two draws. Their most recent match ended 2-2 against ADO Den Haag in the Eredivisie, while a 2-5 win at Cambuur was the standout result of the run. They also claimed a 0-1 win at Sparta Rotterdam and beat Atalanta 2-1 in pre-season. Feyenoord scored 12 goals across those five matches but conceded nine, pointing to an open, attack-minded side that has shown vulnerability at the back.

Barcelona vs Feyenoord: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Barcelona and Feyenoord is available in the current dataset. Historical meeting information will be updated when confirmed records become available.

Barcelona vs Feyenoord Standings

In the Champions League table, both Barcelona and Feyenoord are currently positioned joint-first.