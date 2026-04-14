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Book Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Tickets
Caitlin Casey

How to get Barcelona vs Celta Vigo tickets: La Liga prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

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How to secure Barcelona and Celta Vigo tickets, including kick-off and match details

Barcelona host Celta Vigo at the Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona on Wednesday, April 22, in what promises to be a crucial step toward securing the La Liga title for the Catalan giants.

Barcelona currently sit 1st in La Liga while Celta Vigo are 6th, with the visitors looking to pull off a massive upset to strengthen their grip on a European qualification spot.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Barcelona vs Celta Vigo La Liga kick-off?

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How to buy Barcelona vs Celta Vigo La Liga tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for La Liga games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages.

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To purchase La Liga tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official club websites, where you will then need to navigate to the 'Tickets' section.

If tickets are sold out on official channels or you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release or snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary retailers such as StubHub.

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What to expect from Barcelona vs Celta Vigo?

Barça enter this fixture in imperious league form, but the Blaugrana will be looking to repeat their dominant performance from earlier in the campaign when they secured a 4-2 victory at the Balaídos on November 9, a match highlighted by a clinical Robert Lewandowski hat-trick.

Celta Vigo is fighting to hold onto their top-six position against pressure from Real Sociedad and Real Betis. While they suffered a setback in their recent league outing, their ability to transition quickly makes them a dangerous opponent on the counter-attack. 

The last time these two met at the Spotify Camp Nou on April 19, it was a goal-fest that ended 4-3 in favor of the hosts, proving that Celta have the firepower to rattle the Barça defense. Keep an eye on the sensational Lamine Yamal, whose creative flair has been the difference-maker for the league leaders all season.

How much do Barcelona vs Celta Vigo La Liga tickets cost?

The cost of La Liga tickets varies widely.

Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from club to club.

In addition to those factors, seat location within the stadium significantly affects the ticket price, with premium views often commanding the highest cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures by category, with marquee matchups against big-name opponents, such as the Madrid derby (Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid) and El Clásico (Barcelona vs Real Madrid) falling into the highest tier, with prices rising accordingly.

La Liga ticket prices 2025-26 by club

ClubStadium&Ticket Price Range (Adult)
AlavesMendizorrotza€13 - €59
Athletic BilbaoSan Mames€30 - €110
Atletico MadridMetropolitano€30 - €150
BarcelonaCamp Nou€46 - €149
Celta VigoBalaidos€20 - €80
ElcheMartinez Valero€25 - €90
EspanyolRCDE Stadium€30 - €100
GetafeColiseum€40 - €95
GironaMontilivi€35-€64
LevanteCiutat de Valencia€30 - €90
MallorcaMallorca Son Moix€40 - €95
OsasunaEl Sadar€40 - €140
Rayo VallecanoVallecas€20 - €90
Real BetisLa Cartuja€20 - €90
Real MadridSantiago Bernabeu€20 - €90
Real OviedoCarlos Tartiere€21 - €75
Real SociedadAnoeta€25 - €60
SevillaRamon Sanchez-Pizjuan€45 - €165
ValenciaMestalla€30 - €100
VillarrealLa Ceramica€20 - €50

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