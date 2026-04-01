How to get Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid tickets: Quarter-final Champions League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

Barcelona hosts Atletico Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona on Wednesday, April 8.

Barcelona currently sits 1st in La Liga and has been a force in Europe. At the same time, Atletico Madrid are 4th in the domestic table, looking to the Champions League as their primary path to major silverware this season.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Champions League kick-off?

Champions League - Final Stage Spotify Camp Nou

Upcoming Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid tickets?

Date Fixture (Local Time) Location Tickets Apr 4, 2026 Atlético Madrid vs FC Barcelona (21:00) Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid Tickets Apr 8, 2026 FC Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid (21:00) Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona Tickets Apr 14, 2026 Atlético Madrid vs FC Barcelona (21:00) Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid Tickets

How to buy Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Champions League tickets?

Apart from the UEFA Champions League Final, you cannot buy tickets for Champions League games directly through UEFA itself.

Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this season's edition.

You must visit the individual club’s sites for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there.

While the official club portals are the safest way for supporters to purchase Champions League tickets, those looking to attend matches may wish to consider secondary sites such as StubHub for a way to secure last-minute seats.

How much do Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Champions League tickets cost?

The price for UEFA Champions League tickets varies depending on several factors, including which clubs are involved, the venue, and the stage of the competition.

For example, a semi-final featuring Real Madrid or Arsenal would cost far more than a league phase encounter in Limassol, watching Pafos.

Clubs will typically set prices for UEFA Champions League tickets at the start of a season for the league stage. If a team progresses to the knockout rounds, then prices may increase for certain fixtures, depending on opponent, location, and demand.

Keep tabs on the various clubs’ official ticket portals for additional information about availability and prices.

If you're looking for last-minute options, tickets on secondary sites such as StubHub are currently available.

What to expect from Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid?

This all-Spanish continental clash arrives at a boiling point for both clubs.

Barcelona has been in relentless form under the Spotify Camp Nou lights. They recently dismantled Newcastle United 7-2 on March 18 to cruise through the Round of 16, following a clinical 5-2 victory over Sevilla on March 15.

With Lamine Yamal continuing his ascent to superstardom and Robert Lewandowski remaining clinical in the box, Hansi Flick’s side is playing with a verticality that few can contain.

Atletico Madrid secured their spot here after an encounter with Tottenham, winning the first leg 5-2 on March 10 before surviving a 2-3 loss in London on March 18 to advance on aggregate.

While Diego Simeone’s men suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid in their last outing, they remain a nightmare for any opponent in a knockout format.

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