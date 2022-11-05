Bale and Chiellini named on LAFC bench for MLS Cup final clash against Philadelphia Union

LAFC have named Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini on the bench for the MLS Cup final against Philadelphia Union.

LAFC take on Philadelphia Union

Clash of styles

Star duo on bench

WHAT HAPPENED? LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo named his starting XI for the MLS Cup final and has left Bale and Chiellini on the bench. The Wales international is still working his way back to fitness and missed out on a starting spot, while Chiellini simply has not been a consistent starter for LAFC over the past two months.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There are huge expectations around the final as the two No. 1 seeds go head to head at the Banc of California Stadium in the league’s championship game. Both teams will be aiming to win the MLS Cup for the very first time and the form guide shows there's little to choose between the sides as three of their previous meetings have ended all square.