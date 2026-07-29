Baldé fires up Barcelona fans: Adeyemi is a rocket, and this is my role model

Barcelona fans are still waiting for their first glimpse of the new-look side in pre-season, but young star Alejandro Balde has already given them reason for confidence. His verdict on the club's new signing? A genuine turning point.

The 22-year-old Spanish left-back is currently following a special individual training programme, away from the group, during the preparation period. He appeared as a guest on Barcelona's official YouTube channel for a frank question-and-answer session, and he wasted no time in expressing his admiration for new arrival Karim Adeyemi.

Balde spoke with striking confidence: "It hasn't been long since he joined us, but I've spoken with him a lot during this short period. I think we've built a good relationship, he seems a calm person, he'll help us a lot during the season, and I'm sure he will, he's very fast, I've known him for a while, and I've admired his speed."

Praise for his new team-mate was only the start. Balde also laid out his personal ambitions for the new season: "On an individual level, I want to keep developing and learning. I'm a young player and I have plenty of room to improve."

He went on: "These are my main goals. As for the team, I want to continue on this path we're following, and even improve it, and if we win more titles, that would be far better."

The full-back turned to the atmosphere inside Barcelona's dressing room. He praised Brazil's Raphinha for the way he embraces the young players, then named his inner circle: "My closest friends in the dressing room are Casadó, Lamine, Héctor, Gavi, Ronald, and Araújo. I don't want to leave anyone out."

Asked about the finest match of his career, Balde didn't hesitate. He picked an unforgettable Clásico: "The Clásico with Xavi, when Kessié scored. We won in the last minute, and I managed to create the goal for Kessié." His best goal in a Barcelona shirt? The strike in the Super Cup final against Real Madrid.

A surprising choice rounded off his remarks. On his idol, Balde said: "My childhood idol was always Samuel Eto'o," before adding: "As for a left-back, my idol is Jordi Alba, whom I consider the best left-back in Barcelona's history."