Bafana Bafana star Tau nets stunning goal in Brighton & Hove Albion win
South Africa international Percy Tau scored a superb goal for Brighton & Hove Albion in a pre-season match on Saturday.
The left-footed attacker was on the scoresheet as the Seagulls claimed a 3-1 win over Championship outfit Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.
Tau went on a mazy run before dribbling past a defender and he fired into the far corner to extend his side's lead and it proved to be the final goal of the match.
Editors' Picks
- Mexico star Dos Santos' decision to play after father's death shows strength can have more than one meaning
- Sam Hutchinson: Chelsea's next John Terry was forced to retire aged 21 but fought back
- Pogba out, Trippier in? What's next for Man Utd in the summer transfer window after Sancho and Varane deals
- Mexico escape brawl with Canada to book highly-anticipated USMNT rematch
It is the former Mamelodi Sundowns player's first goal for Brighton. He had spent time with Belgian clubs Royale Union Saint Gilloise, Club Brugge, and RSC Anderlecht on loan before finally getting his chance in the Premier League.
Tau's teammate Aaron Connolly opened the scoring to hand the Seagulls the lead against Luton. Brighton's new signing Enock Mwepu - a Zambia international - doubled the visitors' lead 10 minutes before half-time.
However, Luton managed to pull one back through Harry Cornick on the stroke of half-time and Brighton were leading 2-1 at the interval.
Brighton manager Graham Potter introduced Tau prior to the start of the second half and the Witbank-born attacker went on to kill off the match with a well-taken goal.
The Seagulls will take on Spanish La Liga side Getafe in their final pre-season friendly match on August 7, before they face Burnley in their opening Premier League game of the new season on August 14.