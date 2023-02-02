Chelsea face 'a few awkward conversations' with new signings due to Champions League squad limits - Potter

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has admitted the club are in a tricky situation regarding new players and Champions League squad limits.

Chelsea sign eight new players

Only three can play in Europe

Potter must make tough choices

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea went on a massive spending spree in the January transfer window, bringing eight new players to Stamford Bridge. However, the Blues will only be able to add three of their new signings to their Champions League squad because of UEFA rules. Potter has addressed the situation and admits it will not be easy telling some players they will not feature in Europe's top competition in the second half of the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We are aware of who we need to speak to," Potter told reporters. "There's going to be a few awkward conversations because only 11 can play and only a certain amount can be in squads."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It remains to be seen which players Potter will add to his European squad, although it's expected that both Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk will be included given Chelsea invested heavily to bring in both players. Chelsea will take on Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 of the tournament.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues return to Premier League action on Friday against local rivals Fulham. Potter has hinted that Fernandez could make his Blues debut against the Cottagers at Stamford Bridge.