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Book Atletico vs Arsenal Tickets
Caitlin Casey

How to get Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal tickets: Champions League Semi-final prices, 29 April fixture information, kick-off time & more

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How to secure Atletico Madrid and Arsenal tickets, including kick-off and match details

Atletico Madrid host Arsenal at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid on Wednesday, April 29, in what promises to be a massive UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg.

Atletico Madrid currently sit 4th in La Liga while Arsenal are 1st in the Premier League, with the Gunners arriving in Spain as potential history-makers seeking a first-ever Champions League crown.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Champions League kick-off?

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Champions League - Final Stage
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How to buy Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Champions League tickets?

Apart from the UEFA Champions League Final, you cannot buy tickets for Champions League games directly through UEFA itself. 

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Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this season's edition. 

Tickets for a Champions League semi-final are among the most difficult to secure in world football. 

Official club allocations are primarily reserved for season ticket holders and members.

  • Official Channels: Atletico Madrid and Arsenal official websites (Sold Out/Limited).
  • Secondary Markets: Platforms like StubHub are the primary sources for last-minute availability.
  • Premium Seats: Central Longside tickets and VIP hospitality experiences are fetching between €400 and €1,200, depending on the level of lounge access and stadium positioning.

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How much do Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Champions League tickets cost?

Due to the magnitude of the semi-final, prices are significantly inflated. Resale tickets are currently starting at approximately €275 for the North Stand.

Keep tabs on the various clubs’ official ticket portals for additional information about availability and prices. 

If you're looking for last-minute options, tickets on secondary sites such as StubHub are currently available.

What to expect from Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal?

Arsenal enter the tie with immense confidence, having recently dispatched Sporting CP in the quarter-finals to reach back-to-back semi-finals for the first time in their history. 

However, they will be wary of an Atletico side that remains one of Europe’s most difficult units to break down at home, fresh off a gritty 3-2 aggregate victory over Barcelona to reach this stage.

In the Champions League league phase on October 21, the Gunners delivered a statement performance with a 4-0 thrashing of Atletico at the Emirates, fueled by a double from Viktor Gyökeres. 

Atletico will be desperate to avenge that humiliation, looking to their talisman, Antoine Griezmann, to provide the clinical edge that was missing in London. 

Arsenal, meanwhile, will rely on the captaincy and creative vision of Martin Ødegaard to navigate what is expected to be a hostile and suffocating midfield battle.

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Frequently asked questions

Apart from the UEFA Champions League final, you cannot buy tickets for the Champions League directly through UEFA itself. 

Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. You must visit the individual club’s website for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. 

Capacity is always limited for these Champions League knockout matches, and demand often exceeds available allocation. 

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. 

The Puskás Aréna in Budapest is staging this year’s Champions League Final on Saturday, May 30 at 8 pm (GMT).

It was opened in 2019 and has a 67,215-seat capacity for international matches. It is the largest stadium in Hungary, built on the site of the former Ferenc Puskás Stadium. 

As well as being the home of the Hungarian national team, the Budapest venue hosted a number of games during Euro 2020 and the 2023 UEFA Europa League Final. 

This is the first time a UEFA Champions League Final will be played at the Puskás Aréna. 

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