Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League preview: Everything you need to know

Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Match details

Premier League - Game Week 2 31 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Villa Park

Aston Villa and Arsenal will kick-off on 31 August 2026 at 19:00 GMT (3:00 PM EST / 20:00 BST / 21:00 SAST).

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Monday night showcase in Birmingham

Aston Villa close out Matchweek 2 of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign as they host Arsenal under the Monday night lights at Villa Park. Fresh off vastly different opening weekend outcomes, Villa will rely on their electric home support to reset their form and stall Arsenal's momentum. For the visitors, a Monday trip to the West Midlands presents a vital early examination of their title credentials as they seek back-to-back victories to start the season.

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The Villans seeking home response after opening night blow

Unai Emery’s side enter Monday night determined to deliver an immediate reaction following a difficult 4-0 opening defeat away to Brighton & Hove Albion on August 23. Villa suffered an early setback with a Victor Lindelöf own goal before a red card to midfielder João Gomes in the 39th minute reduced them to ten men, allowing Brighton to pull clear. Returning home, Emery will focus on restoring defensive discipline, though managing midfield shape without the suspended Gomes will test Villa's squad depth against Arsenal's dynamic engine room.

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The Gunners' dominant opening display against Coventry

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal stride into Villa Park brimming with confidence after securing a comfortable 3-0 home victory against Coventry City on August 21. Kai Havertz opened the scoring in the 15th minute before Bukayo Saka and captain Martin Ødegaard added goals to cap off a commanding team performance. Controlling tempo from central areas while maintaining defensive sharpness, the Gunners look primed to challenge Villa’s high-line structure from the opening whistle.

History favours the Gunners

Historically, Arsenal hold the overall advantage in this fixture, having secured a 4-1 victory in their most recent league meeting in December 2025 at the Emirates Stadium. However, clashes at Villa Park are consistently fast-paced and physical affairs where Villa's wide counter-attacks can push Arsenal's backline to the absolute limit. With tactical discipline at a premium, Monday's battle promises fine margins and intense momentum shifts.

Team news & squads

Unai Emery faces a significant absentee list ahead of this fixture. Brian Madjo, Amadou Onana, Johan Manzambi, Leon Bailey and Tammy Abraham are all sidelined through injury, while Joao Gomes is suspended. Villa's projected lineup will be confirmed closer to kick-off, and further updates will be added as they become available.

Mikel Arteta is without Jurrien Timber, Bruno Guimaraes and William Saliba through injury, though Arsenal carry no suspensions into the match. No probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage, and team news will be updated ahead of kick-off.

Form

Aston Villa arrive at this fixture without a win in their last four competitive matches, recording one win from their past five overall. Their sole victory came in a pre-season friendly against BG Pathum United, and they have since lost to Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup, Borussia Moenchengladbach and most recently Brighton 4-0 in their Premier League opener. Villa have scored four goals across those five matches and conceded ten.

Arsenal's form picture looks considerably brighter. The Gunners have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming in a pre-season friendly against Real Betis. They beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in a friendly, drew 1-1 with Como, then won the Community Shield 3-0 against Manchester City before opening the Premier League season with a 3-0 victory over Coventry City. Arsenal have scored ten goals and conceded four across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 4-1 Arsenal win at the Emirates Stadium on December 30, 2025. Prior to that, Aston Villa claimed a 2-1 home victory over Arsenal on December 6, 2025. Across the last five Premier League encounters, Arsenal hold the superior record with three wins to Villa's two, with the sides also drawing 2-2 at the Emirates in January 2025. Arsenal have scored twelve goals across those five matches, with Villa netting seven.