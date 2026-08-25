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Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League preview: Everything you need to know

Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Premier League
TV Guide & Streaming
Aston Villa
Arsenal

Comprehensive match preview of Aston Villa vs Arsenal in the Premier League. We break down opening matchweek results, recent form, and key storylines ahead of this Monday night clash at Villa Park.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Match details

crest
Premier League - Game Week 2
Villa Park

Aston Villa and Arsenal will kick-off on 31 August 2026 at 19:00 GMT (3:00 PM EST / 20:00 BST / 21:00 SAST).

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Monday night showcase in Birmingham

Aston Villa close out Matchweek 2 of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign as they host Arsenal under the Monday night lights at Villa Park. Fresh off vastly different opening weekend outcomes, Villa will rely on their electric home support to reset their form and stall Arsenal's momentum. For the visitors, a Monday trip to the West Midlands presents a vital early examination of their title credentials as they seek back-to-back victories to start the season.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

The Villans seeking home response after opening night blow

Unai Emery’s side enter Monday night determined to deliver an immediate reaction following a difficult 4-0 opening defeat away to Brighton & Hove Albion on August 23. Villa suffered an early setback with a Victor Lindelöf own goal before a red card to midfielder João Gomes in the 39th minute reduced them to ten men, allowing Brighton to pull clear. Returning home, Emery will focus on restoring defensive discipline, though managing midfield shape without the suspended Gomes will test Villa's squad depth against Arsenal's dynamic engine room.

Arsenal FC v Coventry City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

The Gunners' dominant opening display against Coventry

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal stride into Villa Park brimming with confidence after securing a comfortable 3-0 home victory against Coventry City on August 21. Kai Havertz opened the scoring in the 15th minute before Bukayo Saka and captain Martin Ødegaard added goals to cap off a commanding team performance. Controlling tempo from central areas while maintaining defensive sharpness, the Gunners look primed to challenge Villa’s high-line structure from the opening whistle.

History favours the Gunners

Historically, Arsenal hold the overall advantage in this fixture, having secured a 4-1 victory in their most recent league meeting in December 2025 at the Emirates Stadium. However, clashes at Villa Park are consistently fast-paced and physical affairs where Villa's wide counter-attacks can push Arsenal's backline to the absolute limit. With tactical discipline at a premium, Monday's battle promises fine margins and intense momentum shifts.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Probable lineups

Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
Formation
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS

Manager

  • U. Emery

Unai Emery faces a significant absentee list ahead of this fixture. Brian Madjo, Amadou Onana, Johan Manzambi, Leon Bailey and Tammy Abraham are all sidelined through injury, while Joao Gomes is suspended. Villa's projected lineup will be confirmed closer to kick-off, and further updates will be added as they become available.

Mikel Arteta is without Jurrien Timber, Bruno Guimaraes and William Saliba through injury, though Arsenal carry no suspensions into the match. No probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage, and team news will be updated ahead of kick-off.

Form

AVL

AVL - Form

BGP
W1-3
FCB
L2-1
PSG
L2-1
BMG
L2-1
BHA
L4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ARS

ARS - Form

BET
L1-3
BVB
W2-3
COM
W1-1
MCI
W3-0
COV
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Aston Villa arrive at this fixture without a win in their last four competitive matches, recording one win from their past five overall. Their sole victory came in a pre-season friendly against BG Pathum United, and they have since lost to Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup, Borussia Moenchengladbach and most recently Brighton 4-0 in their Premier League opener. Villa have scored four goals across those five matches and conceded ten.

Arsenal's form picture looks considerably brighter. The Gunners have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming in a pre-season friendly against Real Betis. They beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in a friendly, drew 1-1 with Como, then won the Community Shield 3-0 against Manchester City before opening the Premier League season with a 3-0 victory over Coventry City. Arsenal have scored ten goals and conceded four across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Aston VillaDrawArsenal
2
1
2
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
4
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
FT
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
2
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
2
FT
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
FT
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
0
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
2
FT
7Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 4-1 Arsenal win at the Emirates Stadium on December 30, 2025. Prior to that, Aston Villa claimed a 2-1 home victory over Arsenal on December 6, 2025. Across the last five Premier League encounters, Arsenal hold the superior record with three wins to Villa's two, with the sides also drawing 2-2 at the Emirates in January 2025. Arsenal have scored twelve goals across those five matches, with Villa netting seven.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
110030+33
W
3
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
110030+33
W
4
EvertonEvertonEVE
110020+23
W
5
Hull CityHull CityHUL
110020+23
W
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
110032+13
W
7
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
110021+13
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110021+13
W
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
110010+13
W
10
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
10102201
D
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
10102201
D
12
FulhamFulhamFUL
100123-10
L
13
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
100112-10
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
100112-10
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
100101-10
L
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
100102-20
L
17
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
100102-20
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
100103-30
L
19
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
100103-30
L
20
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
100104-40
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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