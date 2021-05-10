'#ArtetaOut #KroenkeOut': Angry Arsenal fans blow up social media
Arsenal fans have turned on owner Stan Kroenke and manager Mikel Arteta despite the Gunners’ 3-1 defeat of West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.
After being knocked out of the Europa League by Villarreal, the North London outfit had to silence the Baggies to stay in the hunt for a top-seven finish in the Premier League.
With three matches to the end of 2020-21 campaign, the Gunners are already mathematically out of contention for a Champions League berth, and it appears unlikely for the Emirates Stadium giants to earn a spot in the Europa League next term.
Editors' Picks
- 'He's been unbelievable' - Priceless Cavani brings more to Man Utd than goals
- A little less chaos: Why Guardiola v Tuchel will define post-pandemic Premier League era and beyond
- Ballon d'Or 2021 Power Rankings: Neymar plummets as Champions League finalists climb
- Neymar's new PSG deal a huge statement of intent but Mbappe still stalling
With that in mind, the club’s fans have slammed the owner and the Spaniard for Arsenal’s woeful run this season and they have taken to social media to ask the duo to quit their roles as they demand a new beginning.