No issue looms larger within the corridors of Real Madrid than the future of Brazilian Vinicius Junior. Talks over a new contract have stalled, and that has thrown the door open to Europe's biggest clubs. Arsenal lead the chase, viewing the Los Blancos star as the perfect addition to their project.

According to a report by the British Broadcasting Corporation "BBC", Mikel Arteta has become completely captivated by the prospect of signing Vinicius. The Arsenal manager has placed the Brazilian at the top of his transfer priorities, especially after the Gunners failed to land Morgan Rogers.

Arsenal's hierarchy know how hard this deal would be to pull off. Even so, the London club are closely tracking Real Madrid's negotiations with the player, hoping to pounce on any breakdown that might tempt him to consider a fresh challenge away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid, for their part, reopened talks over Vinicius's contract in recent days. They want an agreement with a player who remains open to staying, but who wants the appreciation he believes he deserves at the club.

The Spanish giants fear this could spiral into a genuine crisis. Vinicius's contract expires in the summer of 2027, which means he would be free to negotiate with any club from next January if no new deal is struck.

Losing a player of Vinicius's calibre for nothing would be a sporting and economic disaster in the eyes of the club's officials, given his huge technical and marketing value. Sorting his situation, whether through renewal or sale, has become a top priority for the weeks ahead.

Even a transfer would not be straightforward. The report noted the enormous fee expected, which could break the British transfer record, plus his sizeable salary and the standing he enjoys at Real Madrid.

Whatever Arsenal put on the table, the final call rests with Vinicius. He is still weighing up whether to stay at Real Madrid or take on a new challenge that could completely reshape his career.

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