Arsenal warned Viktor Gyokeres faces taking 'two or three' steps up with Premier League move as former Gunner heeds caution with blockbuster transfer

Arsenal are being warned, with a deal in the pipeline, that Viktor Gyokeres will face “two or three” steps up in the Premier League.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Gunners appear to be bringing their search for a new No.9 to a close, amid reports that a transfer package worth up to €75 million (£65m/$88m) has been agreed with Sporting for Swedish sensation Gyokeres.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

He has plundered 97 goals through 102 appearances for Portuguese employers, with that impressive strike rate bringing him to the attention of teams across Europe. Gyokeres has been pushing to make a Premier League switch happen.

DID YOU KNOW?

The 27-year-old has previously graced English football at Brighton and Coventry, but remains something of an unknown quantity as a top-flight performer. Arsenal are prepared to take a calculated risk on him being ready to thrive at that level.

WHAT GALLAS SAID

Ex-Gunners defender William Gallas does, however, have some concerns. The Frenchman has told Genting Casino: “He’s not just making one step up. It’s more like two or three steps, from Sporting to Arsenal right now. He’ll be playing against defenders who are really strong, maybe the strongest.

“In the first season, he will need to adapt. He’s tall, he’s massive, so I may get attacked for saying this but in Portugal, he had a much bigger advantage on the defenders. He will need to adapt to the Premier League defenders quickly.

“There’s a chance that his second year is much stronger than his first year at Arsenal. But Arsenal will not be wanting to wait for a major trophy any longer. And the signing of a striker is seen as that last piece of the puzzle to do exactly that.

“I hope that, if he comes in, he comes in and hits the ground running. We’ve all been waiting for Arsenal to sign a killer. Only time will tell if Gyokeres is an assassin in the Premier League.”

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL?

Arsenal, who have finished as runners-up in the Premier League across the last three campaigns, are looking to get a raid for Gyokeres wrapped up before opening their pre-season tour of Asia against Serie A giants AC Milan on July 23.