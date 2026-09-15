How to get Arsenal vs Lille tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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When is Arsenal vs Lille Champions League kick-off?

Arsenal vs Lille kicks off at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Emirates Stadium

Arsenal vs Lille Champions League: Everything you need to know

Arsenal vs Lille Form

Arsenal have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding one in that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Premier League win at Sunderland, and they also claimed a 1-0 Champions League victory at Napoli. Earlier in the run, they beat Chelsea 2-1 and Aston Villa 1-0 in the Premier League, and defeated Coventry City 3-0. Arsenal have kept multiple clean sheets across those five fixtures.

Lille have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Ligue 1 win over Troyes, following a 3-2 Champions League defeat to Real Betis. They also drew 2-2 with Paris Saint-Germain and won 1-0 away at Toulouse during that period.

Arsenal vs Lille: Recent Head-to-Head Record