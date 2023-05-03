Arsenal fan arrested after 'dangerous and unacceptable' Mykhailo Mudryk laser incident

An Arsenal fan has been arrested for shining a laser in the face of Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk during Tuesday's London derby at Emirates Stadium.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mudryk was introduced as a second half substitute during Chelsea’s 3-1 defeat, playing for the final 19 minutes as the Blues were beaten for a sixth successive game in all competitions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Television pictures showed he was constantly being targeted by a green laser pen while he was on the pitch, with the player later taking to social media to say that he was "okay".

And Arsenal have now released a statement following the incident, confirming a supporter was arrested after the game and labelling the incident as "dangerous and totally unacceptable".

WHAT THEY SAID?: “An arrest has been made following the use of a laser during last night's match,” the club statement read.

“This behaviour is dangerous and totally unacceptable. We will fully support the police with their enquiries and take action as appropriate.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mudryk had looked set to join Arsenal in January, but eventually signed for Chelsea after the west London club outbid their rivals right at the end of the window. The Ukraine International was booed every time he touched the ball after coming off the bench on Tuesday night.