Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk received a hostile reception at Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal supporters shining a laser into his eye and booing him.

Mudryk looked to be heading to Arsenal

Ended up signing for Chelsea for £88.5m

Fans booed and aimed laser at Ukrainian

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ukrainian winger saw himself embroiled in a transfer saga involving the Gunners in January, as it was widely expected that he would end up in north London rather than west. As was the theme for much of the winter window, though, Chelsea splashed the cash and Mudryk ended up at Stamford Bridge. The resentment was palpable in Tuesday night's Premier League fixture, with every touch from the second-half substitute being welcomed by a chorus of boos from the Arsenal faithful. Some mindless supporters took matters even further, with the deplorable act of trying to distract the winger with a laser to the eye.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mudryk took to Instagram after the match to respond to such acts. Rather than coming out to condemn them, the 22-year-old simply stated "It's okay", presumably in response to the state of his eye.

Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the Gunners had the last laugh in the race for Mudryk, they ran out comfortable winners on Tuesday night too. Mudryk showed glimpses of quality but was ultimately brought on far too late by Frank Lampard, who slipped to the sixth straight defeat of his interim tenure with a 3-1 loss. The Blues legend has now won just one of his last 20 matches as a manager, as both Chelsea and Mudryk will no doubt be waiting impatiently for the imminent arrival of Mauricio Pochettino.

WHAT NEXT FOR MUDRYK? With Chelsea 12th and on course for their worst-ever Premier League season, the Ukraine international will be hoping for more minutes as management begins plans for the next campaign. The Blues' next test comes on Saturday against one of the league's most in-form sides Bournemouth, who would leapfrog their west London counterparts with a victory.