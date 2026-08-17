Arsenal vs Coventry City Premier League match preview

Premier League - Game Week 1 21 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Emirates Stadium

Arsenal vs Coventry City will kick off on Friday, 21 Aug 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Defending champions Arsenal kick off the new season

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal get the 2026-27 season up and running under the Friday night lights in London. Their visitors are newly promoted Coventry City, under the tutelage of Frank Lampard.

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What do newcomers Coventry bring to the table?

Coventry romped to the Championship title last season, winning the division by a massive 11 points ahead of Ipswich. They were top scorers (97 goals) and boasted the defence (45 goals conceded) so promotion to the top-flight is vindication for manager Frank Lampard and his side. The Sky Blues have brought in six fresh faces, some of them with vital Premier League experience. Dutchman Gustavo Hamer returns for a second stint after three seasons with Sheffield United while midfielder Frank Onyeka signs permamently from Brentford after spending last season with them on loan. Coventry have also spent £20m on French winger Loum Tchaouna from Burnley. They've also brought in Swiss central defender Aurele Amenda from Eintracht Frankfurt. 20-year-old Ghanaian midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi has signed from Nordsjaelland in a £23.1m deal. Goalkeeper Carl Rushworth arrives from Brighton in a £22m deal.

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What have Arsenal done in the transfer market?

The champions have signed English Premier League proven quality in the shape of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle. The 28-year-old Brazilian arrives for a rumoured £75m fee and is expected to be a first-team regular from the off. Guimaraes was Newcastle's top scorer in the league last season with nine goals, he also supplied five assists. Since his EPL debut, only 16 players have created more chances than his tally of 213 and no player in the top flight has won more duels (1030) in that tmeframe. Arsenal have also signed Greek winger Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge. The 24-year-old, once of Norwich City and who incidentally made his Premier League debut against Arsenal in 2021, was an output machine last season, scoring 17 times and supplying 23 assists in the Belgian Pro League. Tzolis assisted twice on his competitive debut for the Gunners in their win over Man City in the Community Shield.

Arsenal have also made their loan deal for Ecuadorian defender Piero Hincapie a permanent one, as expected, and goalkeeper Illan Mellier has signed for free from Leeds to understudy David Raya.

GOAL

Gunners shoot City down in the Community Shield

Often it's said that winning the Community Shield can be a curse, but Arsenal looked rampant in their 3-0 dismantling of Manchester City in the traditional English season curtain-raiser. Goals from Riccardo Calafiori, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard underlined a dominant display from Mikel Arteta's side as they fine-tune preparations for their title defence.

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The Community Shield 'curse'

None of the last six Community Shield winners have gone on to win the Premier League title in the same season, and only one of the last 15 have done so – Man City in 2018-19.

Predicted XIs

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Lewis-Skelly, Odegaard, Guimaraes; Saka, Havertz, Tzolis.

Coventry (4-3-3): Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Amenda, Dasilva; Onyeka, Yirenkyi, Grimes; Tchaouna, Simms, Thomas-Asante.

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What can we expect from Arsenal vs Coventry?

The Gunners will be overwhelming favourites to claim three points on matchday 1. Coventry arrive in London with nothing to lose so we should be in for an open, entertaining contest.

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Team news & squads

Arsenal head into the match without central defender Jurrien Timber and William Saliba, both listed as injured. Mikel Arteta has no confirmed probable lineup as yet, and updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Coventry City are without defender Luke Woolfenden through injury. Frank Lampard has also not confirmed his starting XI, so further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Arsenal have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-3 friendly win over Borussia Dortmund, while they also beat Girona 4-1 in pre-season. Their two defeats came against Real Betis, who won 3-1, and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final. Across those five games, Arsenal scored nine goals and conceded eight.

Coventry have won three of their last five, drawing one and losing none in that run. Their most recent result was a 3-1 friendly win over Espanyol. They also ended last season strongly, beating Portsmouth 5-1 and Wrexham 3-1 in the Championship. Coventry scored 11 goals across their last five matches and conceded just three, a run that underlines the momentum Lampard built during the promotion push.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the FA Cup in January 2014, when Arsenal won 4-0 at Emirates Stadium. Before that, Arsenal beat Coventry 6-1 in the Carabao Cup in September 2012. The last Premier League encounter between the two sides dates to February 2001, when Arsenal won 1-0 at Highfield Road. Across the five recorded meetings, Arsenal have won all five, scoring 16 goals and conceding just two.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Arsenal are currently second while Coventry City sit seventh.