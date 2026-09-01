Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League preview: Everything you need to know

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Match details

Premier League - Game Week 3 6 Sept 2026 - 11:30 Emirates Stadium

Arsenal and Chelsea will kick-off on 6 September 2026 at 15:30 GMT (11:30 AM EST / 16:30 BST / 17:30 SAST).

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Sunday afternoon Derby in North London

Arsenal return home to host rival Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium for Matchweek 3 of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign. Coming off back-to-back victories and consecutive clean sheets to open their season, Mikel Arteta's Gunners aim to lock in another home win and keep their flawless record intact. For Chelsea, taking the pitch under new manager Xabi Alonso, a short trip across London presents a prime opportunity to build on their own 100% winning start and throw down a major early-season marker.

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Saka strike silences Villa Park

Arsenal enter Sunday brimming with confidence following a disciplined 1–0 away victory over Aston Villa on Matchday 2 (August 31). After a tight first half, star winger Bukayo Saka netted the game-winning goal in the 59th minute. Combined with their opening-day 3–0 home win over Coventry City, Arsenal boast a maximum 6 points with four goals scored and zero conceded, showcasing remarkable defensive stability led by David Raya and Gabriel Magalhães.

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The Blues star in seven-goal feast

Chelsea stride into the derby on high spirits following an explosive 4–3 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Matchday 2 (August 30). Xabi Alonso's side tore out of the gates with early goals from Roméo Lavia, Pedro Neto, and João Pedro, before Cole Palmer added a crucial fourth in the 74th minute to secure the win. Paired with their opening-day 3–2 away win over Fulham, Chelsea sit on six points with seven goals scored, though they will need much greater defensive structure against Arsenal's lethal attack.

Tightly matched London heavyweights

Historically, matches between these two London giants produce physical, fast-paced battles with zero margin for error. Arsenal’s organized pressing and central control through Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard will test Chelsea's dynamic frontline under Alonso. With both clubs sitting on maximum points early in the championship race, Sunday’s derby promises elite tactical intensity from the opening whistle.

Team news & squads

Mikel Arteta is without two defensive starters for this fixture. Jurrien Timber and William Saliba are both ruled out through injury, which will require adjustments at the back. There are no suspensions listed for Arsenal, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Xabi Alonso faces a longer injury list on the Chelsea side. Jordan Henderson, Marco Palestra, and Moises Caicedo are all unavailable through injury, with no suspensions currently recorded. The absences in central midfield are particularly notable given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Enzo Fernandez's future at the club.

Form

Arsenal have won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Premier League victory over Coventry City, and they also claimed the Community Shield with a 3-0 win over Manchester City. A 2-3 away win at Borussia Dortmund in pre-season further extended that run. Their only defeat in the five-match sample came against Real Betis in a friendly. Arsenal scored ten goals across those five matches and conceded four.

Chelsea have won four of their last five matches and are yet to lose in the new season. Their most recent result was a 4-3 Premier League win over Brighton, and they also beat Fulham 3-2 away from home. A 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Luton Town sits alongside those results. Their only dropped points in the run came in a 3-3 pre-season draw with Johor Darul Ta'zim. Chelsea scored 14 goals across the five matches and conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended in a 2-1 Arsenal win at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on March 1, 2026. Before that, Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 at the Emirates in the Carabao Cup on February 3, 2026. Across the last five recorded meetings, Arsenal have won three times to Chelsea's zero, with one draw — a 1-1 Premier League result at Stamford Bridge in November 2025.