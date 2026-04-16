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Book Arsenal vs Atletico Tickets
Caitlin Casey

How to get Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid tickets: Champions League prices, May 5 fixture information, kick-off time & more

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How to secure Arsenal and Atletico Madrid tickets, including kick-off and match details

Arsenal host Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium in London on Tuesday, May 5, for the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg.

Arsenal currently sit 1st in the Premier League while Atletico Madrid are 4th in La Liga, with both sides sensing that a place in the showpiece final is within their grasp.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Champions League kick-off?

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Champions League - Final Stage
Emirates Stadium

How to buy Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Champions League tickets?

Apart from the UEFA Champions League Final, you cannot buy tickets for Champions League games directly through UEFA itself. 

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As a Champions League semi-final second leg, tickets are arguably the most difficult to obtain in the club's recent history. Official allocations for members are entirely sold out.

  • Official Channels: Arsenal.com Ticketing Portal (Sold Out).
  • Secondary Markets:  Platforms like StubHub offer last-minute availability.
  • Hospitality: Official Club Level and Executive Box packages are the only way to guarantee entry through the club, with prices starting at £1,595 and rising to over £12,000 for private suites.

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How much do Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Champions League tickets cost?

The price for UEFA Champions League tickets varies depending on several factors, including which clubs are involved, the venue, and the stage of the competition.

Demand has driven prices to record levels. Resale tickets are currently starting at approximately £245 for the Clock End and North Bank. 

Keep tabs on the various clubs’ official ticket portals for additional information about availability and prices. 

If you're looking for last-minute options, tickets on secondary sites such as StubHub are currently available.

What to expect from Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid?

Arsenal arrive in form as they chase a historic Premier League and European double, having recently solidified their domestic lead with a commanding 2-0 win over Sporting CP on April 11. 

For Mikel Arteta, this match represents the final hurdle before a potential first-ever Champions League for the club, and the Gunners will look to turn their North London home into a fortress once more.

Arsenal will have painful memories of their last encounter with Atletico Madrid at the Emirates on October 21, where, despite a 4-0 victory for the Gunners, the scoreline belied a physical and draining contest. 

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Frequently asked questions

Apart from the UEFA Champions League final, you cannot buy tickets for the Champions League directly through UEFA itself. 

Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. You must visit the individual club’s website for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. 

Capacity is always limited for these Champions League knockout matches, and demand often exceeds available allocation. 

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. 

The Puskás Aréna in Budapest is staging this year’s Champions League Final on Saturday, May 30 at 8 pm (GMT).

It was opened in 2019 and has a 67,215-seat capacity for international matches. It is the largest stadium in Hungary, built on the site of the former Ferenc Puskás Stadium. 

As well as being the home of the Hungarian national team, the Budapest venue hosted a number of games during Euro 2020 and the 2023 UEFA Europa League Final. 

This is the first time a UEFA Champions League Final will be played at the Puskás Aréna. 

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