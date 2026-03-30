How to follow Argentina at the World Cup 2026: Where to get tickets, flights, bookings & more

It comes as no surprise that, excluding the host nations, Argentina leads the way in ticket demand for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

During the group phase, Lionel Messi and Co. will be entertaining the masses in Kansas City and Dallas, and it’s never too soon to get those travel tickets and hotel bookings finalised.

GOAL will give you the full lowdown on World Cup flights, hotels, and of course, how to purchase those vital tickets for Argentina’s World Cup matches.

What is Argentina’s World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (local time) Venue Tickets Tuesday, June 16 Argentina vs Algeria (8pm) Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) Tickets Monday, June 22 Argentina vs Austria (12pm) AT&T Stadium (Arlington) Tickets Saturday, June 27 Argentina vs Jordan (9pm) AT&T Stadium (Arlington) Tickets

How to get Argentina World Cup 2026 match tickets?

Fans have had a number of opportunities to purchase tickets for Argentina’s World Cup 2026 matches via the ticket portal on the FIFA site.

While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October), and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

If you were unsuccessful during the previous World Cup 2026 lottery windows, your last opportunity to try and obtain tickets via official routes is to check out what is still available during the ‘last-minute’ sales phase, which starts in April.

FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account.

You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Secondary Marketplaces

If you are looking for an official and secure way to resell/exchange your tickets for Argentina’s World Cup 2026 matches, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace is the official channel for doing so.

The Marketplace first opened last October. It will reopen in April and be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets.

Availability on the resale platform is often limited and sporadic, especially as matches approach, but it remains the safest option for purchasing tickets outside the primary sales phases.

For fans in Mexico, a dedicated Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio) handles local resale transactions under the same official safeguards.

For those who miss out on FIFA’s official windows or need tickets for specific dates or cities, secondary ticketing sites like StubHub will also list ticket availability for Argentina’s World Cup 2026 matches. These platforms offer more flexibility, but generally at significantly higher prices due to demand-driven resale markets.

How to buy flights to see Argentina at World Cup 2026?

If you’re jetting into Kansas City or Dallas to watch Argentina in World Cup action, early planning is key for purchasing flights.

Booking in advance often results in lower fares and better flight times, and also gives you peace of mind that you’re all set for your forthcoming World Cup adventure.

Fans will primarily use Kansas City International Airport (MCI) for Argentina's opening World Cup encounter and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) for their subsequent group games.

Kansas City International Airport (MCI) is approximately 30 miles from Arrowhead Stadium, while Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) is around 14 miles from AT&T Stadium.

Fans looking to make their way to North America for FIFA World Cup 2026 can book their flights through Skyscanner, which is one of the leading providers for flight price comparisons across multiple airlines.

How much are World Cup 2026 flights?

Demand for flights is expected to significantly rise as we get closer to the big World Cup kick-off and prices are likely to spike in the summer.

This escalation is further triggered by the fact that June and July are considered peak travel months in any case, with prices tending to skyrocket during this period.

Air fares can fluctuate at any given moment, meaning it's necessary to track flights to ensure you score the best deal.

The latest prices, as viewed on Skyscanner, for June flights to the cities hosting Argentina’s World Cup 2026 group matches are as below:

Date Flying From Flying To Cost (USD) June 15 Buenos Aires (EZE) Kansas City (MCI) $881 June 15 London (LHR) Kansas City (MCI) $868 June 15 Madrid (MAD) Kansas City (MCI) $718 June 15 Rome (FCO) Kansas City (MCI) $1,274 June 15 Algiers (ALG) Kansas City (MCI) $1,130 June 21 Buenos Aires (EZE) Dallas (DFW) $902 June 21 London (LHR) Dallas (DFW) $1,290 June 21 Madrid (MAD) Dallas (DFW) $949 June 21 Rome (FCO) Dallas (DFW) $1,007 June 21 Vienna (VIE) Dallas (DFW) $777 June 26 Buenos Aires (EZE) Dallas (DFW) $673 June 26 London (LHR) Dallas (DFW) $915 June 26 Madrid (MAD) Dallas (DFW) $732 June 26 Rome (FCO) Dallas (DFW) $626 June 26 Amman (AMM) Dallas (DFW) $787

Where to stay for Argentina’s World Cup 2026 matches?

Although there are a multitude of accommodation options available for World Cup 2026 supporters this summer, the various host cities will understandably experience high demand for accommodation.

It’s therefore advantageous to get those hotel bookings confirmed sooner rather than later.

While some travelling to either Kansas City or Dallas for Argentina’s World Cup 2026 group may want to be close enough to the stadiums themselves to soak up the electric atmosphere, others would rather avoid the hustle and bustle before and after the matches.

Whether you’re looking at budget or luxury hotel options for your World Cup 2026 stay, fans are encouraged to book refundable rooms in advance.

It lets fans lock in lower rates risk-free, and both free cancellation and no prepayment options are available when searching for accommodation on travel sites like Booking.com.

Kansas City

Arrowhead Stadium is located in the Truman Sports Complex, about 15–20 minutes east of the city centre. With many hotels within walking distance of the stadium filling up fast, some Argentinians may consider staying in more cultural areas, like the Power & Light District, or near the Plaza, and using tournament shuttles.

Dallas

Similarly, for those supporters going to either or both of Argentina’s matches at AT&T Stadium, there are two main choices. You could stay in Arlington and be close to the stadium, or head to Downtown Dallas (approx. 25 mins away) instead for the nightlife and official fan zones.

In addition, both Kansas City and Dallas have dedicated World Cup transportation networks that will connect major hotel districts and fan zones to the stadiums.

What to expect from Argentina at the World Cup 2026?

Bumper crowds flocked to see Lionel Messi and Co. in action during Copa America 2024, which was held in the United States.

Over 80,000 supporters watched the semi-final between Argentina and Canada at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and 65,000+ saw La Albiceleste lift another major trophy aloft at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium following a 1-0 victory over Colombia.

Having high-profile players, such as Lionel Messi & Rodrigo De Paul, plying their trade with Inter Miami in the MLS has further increased Argentina’s fan base in the region, along with the fact that they’ve held regular friendlies in North America over recent years.

Amazingly, no nation has successfully defended the World Cup crown since Brazil in 1962. However, three-time winners, Argentina, will hark back to their trophy triumph under Diego Maradona's leadership at Mexico '86, as they turn their attention to recapturing the greatest prize in international football.