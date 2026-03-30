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Rob Norcup

GOAL’s guide to booking World Cup hotels: Average prices, budget options, transport & more

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All you need to know about securing World Cup accommodation in North America this summer

With the qualifying playoffs completed and the final pieces in the World Cup 2026 jigsaw slotted in, it’s now full speed ahead to the start of the tournament in June. 

While there are tonnes of options and choices when it comes to hotels, for those lucky enough to be watching matches at the various World Cup venues, you won’t want to leave it to the last minute to get rooms confirmed - especially not with prices predicted to rise significantly over the coming weeks.

Let GOAL give you the full lowdown on World Cup accommodation, from the best places and locations to stay, to how much you might expect to pay, and more.

World Cup Hotels and AccommodationBook now 

How to book World Cup 2026 accommodation: The essentials you need to know

Don’t leave it too late

With hotel prices in World Cup 2026 host cities set to surge by up to 300%, compared with similar dates in previous years, early booking strategies are critical. 

In certain cities, the World Cup will also overlap with the USA’s 250th anniversary, further pushing up prices in late-June/early-July.

Cast your net wider

Downtown hotel options or ones close to the stadiums are becoming scarce in some of the World Cup host cities, so you may have to broaden your horizons and look for accommodation further afield. 

Commuting to the stadium may be longer, but you could end up saving a large chunk in hotel fees.

Book with free cancellation

As your team's World Cup progression remains uncertain, it’s wise to check all refundable room options and 'free cancellation' filters when booking. 

This method also allows you to rebook if a closer hotel opens up or if you need to follow your team to a different city during the latter stages of the tournament. 

Both free cancellation and no prepayment options are available when searching for accommodation on Booking.com.

Where to stay in the World Cup 2026 host cities

Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

  • Main Airport: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
  • Transport hints: MARTA, Atlanta's rail system, is the primary recommended transport link to avoid extreme gameday traffic, with two stations (Vine City Station & GWCC/CNN Center Station) located close to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Distance from stadium Price range (lowest to highest)Book hotels
Less than 2 km $704 - $3055Book hotels
Less than 10 km $490 - $2070Book hotels
  • Low-price options: Clarion Inn & Suites (Atlanta Downtown) (< 2 km from stadium), Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites (Atlanta/Emory University Area) (< 10 km from stadium)
  • High-price options: The Ritz-Carlton Atlanta (< 2 km from stadium), The Whitley, a Luxury Collection Hotel (Atlanta Buckhead) (< 10 km from stadium)

Dallas (AT&T Stadium)

  • Main Airport: Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)
  • Transport hints: A temporary mass transit network will be established specifically for match days, involving the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) & Shuttle, the DART "Bus Bridge" and the Arlington Trolley.
Distance from stadium Price range (lowest to highest)Book hotels
Less than 2 km $952 - $1161Book hotels
Less than 10 km $736 - $1341Book hotels
  • Low-price options: Homewood Suites by Hilton (Dallas-Arlington) (< 2 km from stadium), Motel 6 (Arlington, TX - UTA) (< 10 km from stadium)
  • High-price options: Motel 6 (Arlington TX Entertainment District) (< 2 km from stadium), Motel 6 (Arlington, TX) (< 10 km from stadium)

Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium)

  • Main Airport: Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
  • Transport hints: The LA Metro is the official transit provider and will offer significantly enhanced services during the tournament.
Distance from stadium Price range (lowest to highest)Book hotels
Less than 2 km $555 - $1716Book hotels
Less than 10 km $503 - $1593Book hotels
  • Low-price options: Comfort Inn Cockatoo (Near LAX Airport) (< 2 km from stadium), Super 8 by Wyndham (Los Angeles-Culver City Area) (< 10 km from stadium)
  • High-price options: Best Western Plus Suites Hotel (LAX Airport LA Stadium) (< 2 km from stadium), Marina del Rey Hotel (< 10 km from stadium)

Mexico City (Estadio Banorte)

  • Main Airport: Benito Juarez International Airport (MEX)
  • Transport hints: The primary route to the stadium will involve a combination of the Metro and Light Rail
Distance from stadium Price range (lowest to highest)Book hotels
Less than 2 km MXN 2553 - MXN 5131Book hotels
Less than 10 km MXN 939 - MXN 6504Book hotels
  • Low-price options: Homesuites Rotarismo (< 2 km from stadium), Hotel TorreBlanca (< 10 km from stadium)
  • High-price options: Hotel Lucerna Culiacan (< 2 km from stadium), Culiacan Marriott Hotel (< 10 km from stadium)

Miami (Hard Rock Stadium)

  • Main Airport: Miami International Airport (MIA)
  • Transport hints: The focus is on high-speed rail, dedicated shuttles and park-and-ride options. Brightline (High-Speed Rail) is considered the premier option for fans travelling from Downtown Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach or Orlando.
Distance from stadium Price range (lowest to highest)Book hotels
Less than 2 km $1411 - $1584Book hotels
Less than 10 km $610 - $2597Book hotels
  • Low-price options: Miami Gardens Inn & Suites (< 2 km from stadium), Best Western Plus (Ft Lauderdale Hollywood Airport Hotel) (< 10 km from stadium)
  • High-price options: Hampton Inn & Suites (Fort Lauderdale - Miramar) (< 2 km from stadium), Monte Carlo Suites in Miami Beach (< 10 km from stadium)

New Jersey (MetLife Stadium)

  • Main Airport: Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)
  • Transport hints: The primary rail link is the Meadowlands Rail Line. For those opting for the bus, the NJ TRANSIT 'TransitWay' is a new bus-only corridor that has been established to transport an additional 10,000 people per hour.
Distance from stadium Price range (lowest to highest)Book hotels
Less than 2 km $918 - $1766Book hotels
Less than 10 km $591 - $2335Book hotels
  • Low-price options: Red Roof Inn PLUS+ (Secaucus - Meadowlands) (< 2 km from stadium), Wingate by Wyndham (Long Island City) (< 10 km from stadium)
  • High-price options: Hyatt Place (Secaucus Meadowlands) (< 2 km from stadium), Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Jersey City North - Hoboken) (< 10 km from stadium)

Toronto (BMO Field)

  • Main Airport: Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ)
  • Transport hints: Lakeshore West and East lines will run every 15 minutes to accommodate the high volume of fans, with GO Transit's 'Exhibition GO Station', located close to the stadium grounds.
Distance from stadium Price range (lowest to highest)Book hotels
Less than 2 km CAD 944 - CAD 4789Book hotels
Less than 10 km CAD 752 - CAD 1623Book hotels
  • Low-price options: Union Hotel (< 2 km from stadium), Element Toronto Airport (< 10 km from stadium)
  • High-price options: PLUSH Hotel Downtown CN Tower (< 2 km from stadium), Riu Plaza Toronto (< 10 km from stadium)

How to book World Cup 2026 flights

If you’re jetting into North America for World Cup 2026, early planning is also key when it comes to purchasing flights. 

Booking in advance often results in lower fares and better flight times and also gives you peace of mind that you’re all set for your forthcoming World Cup adventure.

Fans looking to make their way to North America for the FIFA World Cup 2026 can find flights on search tools like Skyscanner, comparing across multiple airlines. Book your seat today and get ready for a sensational summer of soccer.

Search World Cup 2026 FlightsBook flights

What is the World Cup 2026 venue-by-venue schedule?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States).

VenueDateFixture (local time)TicketsHotels
Toronto, Canada (BMO Field)June 12Group B: Canada vs UEFA Path A Winner (3pm)TicketsHotels
 June 17Group L: Ghana vs Panama (7pm)TicketsHotels
 June 20Group E: Germany vs Ivory Coast (4pm)TicketsHotels
 June 22Group I: Norway vs Senegal (8pm)TicketsHotels
 June 23Group L: Panama vs Croatia (7pm)TicketsHotels
 June 26Group I: Senegal vs FIFA Play-Off Winner 2 (3pm)TicketsHotels
 July 2Round of 32: Group K runners-up vs Group L runners-up (7pm)TicketsHotels
Vancouver, Canada (BC Place)June 13Group D: Australia vs UEFA Path C Winner (9pm)TicketsHotels
 June 18Group B: Canada vs Qatar (3pm)TicketsHotels
 June 21Group G: New Zealand vs Egypt (6pm)TicketsHotels
 June 24Group B: Switzerland vs Canada (12pm)TicketsHotels
 June 26Group G: New Zealand vs Belgium (8pm)TicketsHotels
 July 2Round of 32: Group B winners vs Group E/F/G/I/J third place (8pm)TicketsHotels
 July 7Round of 16: Match 85 winners vs Match 87 winners (1pm)TicketsHotels
Guadalajara, Mexico (Estadio Akron)June 11Group A: South Korea vs UEFA Path D Winner (8pm)TicketsHotels
 June 18Group A: Mexico vs South Korea (7pm)TicketsHotels
 June 23Group K: Colombia vs FIFA Play-Off 1 Winner (8pm)TicketsHotels
 June 26Group H: Uruguay vs Spain (6pm)TicketsHotels
 June 29Round of 32: Group F winners vs Group C runners-up (7pm)TicketsHotels
Mexico City, Mexico (Estadio Banorte)June 11Group A: Mexico vs South Africa (1pm)TicketsHotels
 June 17Group K: Uzbekistan vs Colombia (8pm)TicketsHotels
 June 24Group A: UEFA Path D Winner vs Mexico (7pm)TicketsHotels
 June 30Round of 32: Group A winners vs Group C/E/F/H/I third place (7pm)TicketsHotels
 July 5Round of 16: Match 79 winners vs Match 80 winners (6pm)TicketsHotels
Monterrey, Mexico (Estadio BBVA)June 14Group F: UEFA Path B Winner vs Tunisia (8pm)TicketsHotels
 June 20Group F: Tunisia vs Japan (10pm)TicketsHotels
 June 24Group A: South Africa vs South Korea (7pm)TicketsHotels
Atlanta, USA (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)June 15Group H: Spain vs Cape Verde (12pm)TicketsHotels
 June 18Group A: UEFA Path D Winner vs South Africa (12pm)TicketsHotels
 June 21Group H: Spain vs Saudi Arabia (12pm)TicketsHotels
 June 24Group C: Morocco vs Haiti (6pm)TicketsHotels
 June 27Group K: FIFA Play-Off 1 Winner vs Uzbekistan (7.30pm)TicketsHotels
 July 1Round of 32: Group L winners vs Group E/H/I/J/K third place (12pm)TicketsHotels
 July 7Round of 16: Match 86 winners vs Match 88 winners (12pm)TicketsHotels
 July 15Semi-finals: Match 99 winners vs Match 100 winners (3pm)TicketsHotels
Foxborough, USA (Gillette Stadium)June 13Group C: Haiti vs Scotland (9pm)TicketsHotels
 June 16Group I: FIFA Play-Off 2 Winner vs Norway (6pm)TicketsHotels
 June 19Group C: Scotland vs Morocco (6pm)TicketsHotels
 June 23Group L: England vs Ghana (4pm)TicketsHotels
 June 26Group I: Norway vs France (3pm)TicketsHotels
 June 29Round of 32: Group E winners vs Group A/B/C/D/F third place (4.30pm)TicketsHotels
 July 9Quarter-finals: Match 89 winners vs Match 90 winners (4pm)TicketsHotels
Arlington, USA (AT&T Stadium)June 14Group F: Netherlands vs Japan (3pm)TicketsHotels
 June 17Group L: England vs Croatia (3pm)TicketsHotels
 June 22Group J: Argentina vs Austria (12pm)TicketsHotels
 June 25Group F: Japan vs UEFA Path B Winner (6pm)TicketsHotels
 June 27Group J: Jordan vs Argentina (9pm)TicketsHotels
 June 30Round of 32: Group E runners-up vs Group I runners-up (12pm)TicketsHotels
 July 3Round of 32: Group D runners-up vs Group G runners-up (1pm)TicketsHotels
 July 6Round of 16: Match 83 winners vs Match 84 winners (2pm)TicketsHotels
 July 14Semi-finals: Match 97 winners vs Match 98 winners (2pm)TicketsHotels
Houston, USA (NRG Stadium)June 14Group E: Germany vs Curacao (12pm)TicketsHotels
 June 17Group K: Portugal vs FIFA Play-Off 1 Winner (12pm)TicketsHotels
 June 20Group A: Netherlands vs UEFA Path B Winner (12pm)TicketsHotels
 June 23Group K: Portugal vs Uzbekistan (12pm)TicketsHotels
 June 26Group H: Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia (7pm)TicketsHotels
 June 29Round of 32: Group C winners vs Group F runners-up (12pm)TicketsHotels
 July 4Round of 16: Match 73 winners vs Match 75 winners (12pm)TicketsHotels
Kansas City, USA (Arrowhead Stadium)June 16Group J: Argentina vs Algeria (8pm)TicketsHotels
 June 20Group E: Ecuador vs Curacao (7pm)TicketsHotels
 June 25Group F: Tunisia vs Netherlands (6pm)TicketsHotels
 June 27Group J: Algeria vs Austria (9pm)TicketsHotels
 July 3Round of 32: Group K winners vs Group D/E/I/J/L third place (8.30pm)TicketsHotels
 July 11Quarter-finals: Match 95 winners vs Match 96 winners (8pm)TicketsHotels
Los Angeles, USA (SoFi Stadium)June 12Group D: USA vs Paraguay (6pm)TicketsHotels
 June 15Group G: Iran vs New Zealand (6pm)TicketsHotels
 June 18Group B: Switzerland vs UEFA Path A Winner (12pm)TicketsHotels
 June 21Group G: Belgium vs Iran (12pm)TicketsHotels
 June 25Group D: UEFA Path C Winner vs USA (7pm)TicketsHotels
 June 28Round of 32: Group A runners-up vs Group B runners-up (12pm)TicketsHotels
 July 2Round of 32: Group H winners vs Group J runners-up (12pm)TicketsHotels
 July 10Quarter-finals: Match 93 winners vs Match 94 winners (12pm)TicketsHotels
Miami, USA (Hard Rock Stadium)June 15Group H: Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay (6pm)TicketsHotels
 June 21Group H: Uruguay vs Cape Verde (6pm)TicketsHotels
 June 24Group C: Scotland vs Brazil (6pm)TicketsHotels
 June 27Group K: Colombia vs Portugal (7.30pm)TicketsHotels
 July 3Round of 32: Group J winners vs Group H runners-up (6pm)TicketsHotels
 July 11Quarter-finals: Match 91 winners vs Match 92 winners (5pm)TicketsHotels
 July 18Third place play-off: Match 101 losers vs Match 102 losers (5pm)TicketsHotels
New Jersey, USA (MetLife Stadium)June 13Group C: Brazil vs Morocco (6pm)TicketsHotels
 June 16Group I: France vs Senegal (3pm)TicketsHotels
 June 25Group E: Ecuador vs Germany (4pm)TicketsHotels
 June 27Group L: Panama vs England (5pm)TicketsHotels
 June 30Round of 32: Group I winners vs Group C/D/F/G/H third place (5pm)TicketsHotels
 July 5Round of 16: Match 76 winners vs Match 78 winners (4pm)TicketsHotels
 July 19Final: Match 101 winners vs Match 102 winners (3pm)TicketsHotels
Philadelphia, USA (Lincoln Financial Field)June 14Group E: Ivory Coast vs Ecuador (7pm)TicketsHotels
 June 19Group C: Brazil vs Haiti (9pm)TicketsHotels
 June 22Group I: France vs FIFA Play-Off 2 Winner (5pm)TicketsHotels
 June 25Group E: Curacao vs Ivory Coast (4pm)TicketsHotels
 June 27Group L: Croatia vs Ghana (5pm)TicketsHotels
 July 4Round of 16: Match 74 winners vs Match 77 winners (5pm)TicketsHotels
Santa Clara, USA (Levi's Stadium)June 13Group B: Qatar vs Switzerland (12pm)TicketsHotels
 June 16Group J: Austria vs Jordan (9pm)TicketsHotels
 June 19Group D: UEFA Path C Winner vs Paraguay (9pm)TicketsHotels
 June 22Group J: Jordan vs Algeria (8pm)TicketsHotels
 June 25Group D: Paraguay vs Australia (7pm)TicketsHotels
 July 1Round of 32: Group D winners vs Group B/E/F/I/J third place (5pm)TicketsHotels
Seattle, USA (Lumen Field)June 15Group G: Belgium vs Egypt (12pm)TicketsHotels
 June 19Group D: USA vs Australia (12pm)TicketsHotels
 June 24Group B: UEFA Path A Winner vs Qatar (12pm)TicketsHotels
 June 26Group G: Egypt vs Iran (8pm)TicketsHotels
 July 1Round of 32: Group G winners vs Group A/E/H/I/J third place (1pm)TicketsHotels
 July 6Round of 16: Match 81 winners vs Match 82 winners (5pm)TicketsHotels

Frequently asked questions

Football fans have had a number of opportunities to purchase World Cup 2026 tickets, via the ticket portal on the FIFA site. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

If you were unsuccessful during the previous World Cup 2026 lottery windows, your last opportunity to try and obtain tickets via official routes is to check out what is still available during the ‘last-minute’ sales phase, which starts in April.

 

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during FIFA World Cup 2026. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. 104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations. The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey

United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle

 

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