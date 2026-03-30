GOAL’s guide to booking World Cup hotels: Average prices, budget options, transport & more

With the qualifying playoffs completed and the final pieces in the World Cup 2026 jigsaw slotted in, it’s now full speed ahead to the start of the tournament in June.
While there are tonnes of options and choices when it comes to hotels, for those lucky enough to be watching matches at the various World Cup venues, you won’t want to leave it to the last minute to get rooms confirmed - especially not with prices predicted to rise significantly over the coming weeks.
Let GOAL give you the full lowdown on World Cup accommodation, from the best places and locations to stay, to how much you might expect to pay, and more.
How to book World Cup 2026 accommodation: The essentials you need to know
Don’t leave it too late
With hotel prices in World Cup 2026 host cities set to surge by up to 300%, compared with similar dates in previous years, early booking strategies are critical.
In certain cities, the World Cup will also overlap with the USA’s 250th anniversary, further pushing up prices in late-June/early-July.
Cast your net wider
Downtown hotel options or ones close to the stadiums are becoming scarce in some of the World Cup host cities, so you may have to broaden your horizons and look for accommodation further afield.
Commuting to the stadium may be longer, but you could end up saving a large chunk in hotel fees.
Book with free cancellation
As your team's World Cup progression remains uncertain, it’s wise to check all refundable room options and 'free cancellation' filters when booking.
This method also allows you to rebook if a closer hotel opens up or if you need to follow your team to a different city during the latter stages of the tournament.
Both free cancellation and no prepayment options are available when searching for accommodation on Booking.com.
Where to stay in the World Cup 2026 host cities
Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
- Main Airport: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
- Transport hints: MARTA, Atlanta's rail system, is the primary recommended transport link to avoid extreme gameday traffic, with two stations (Vine City Station & GWCC/CNN Center Station) located close to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
|Distance from stadium
|Price range (lowest to highest)
|Book hotels
|Less than 2 km
|$704 - $3055
|Book hotels
|Less than 10 km
|$490 - $2070
|Book hotels
- Low-price options: Clarion Inn & Suites (Atlanta Downtown) (< 2 km from stadium), Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites (Atlanta/Emory University Area) (< 10 km from stadium)
- High-price options: The Ritz-Carlton Atlanta (< 2 km from stadium), The Whitley, a Luxury Collection Hotel (Atlanta Buckhead) (< 10 km from stadium)
Dallas (AT&T Stadium)
- Main Airport: Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)
- Transport hints: A temporary mass transit network will be established specifically for match days, involving the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) & Shuttle, the DART "Bus Bridge" and the Arlington Trolley.
|Distance from stadium
|Price range (lowest to highest)
|Book hotels
|Less than 2 km
|$952 - $1161
|Book hotels
|Less than 10 km
|$736 - $1341
|Book hotels
- Low-price options: Homewood Suites by Hilton (Dallas-Arlington) (< 2 km from stadium), Motel 6 (Arlington, TX - UTA) (< 10 km from stadium)
- High-price options: Motel 6 (Arlington TX Entertainment District) (< 2 km from stadium), Motel 6 (Arlington, TX) (< 10 km from stadium)
Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium)
- Main Airport: Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
- Transport hints: The LA Metro is the official transit provider and will offer significantly enhanced services during the tournament.
|Distance from stadium
|Price range (lowest to highest)
|Book hotels
|Less than 2 km
|$555 - $1716
|Book hotels
|Less than 10 km
|$503 - $1593
|Book hotels
- Low-price options: Comfort Inn Cockatoo (Near LAX Airport) (< 2 km from stadium), Super 8 by Wyndham (Los Angeles-Culver City Area) (< 10 km from stadium)
- High-price options: Best Western Plus Suites Hotel (LAX Airport LA Stadium) (< 2 km from stadium), Marina del Rey Hotel (< 10 km from stadium)
Mexico City (Estadio Banorte)
- Main Airport: Benito Juarez International Airport (MEX)
- Transport hints: The primary route to the stadium will involve a combination of the Metro and Light Rail
|Distance from stadium
|Price range (lowest to highest)
|Book hotels
|Less than 2 km
|MXN 2553 - MXN 5131
|Book hotels
|Less than 10 km
|MXN 939 - MXN 6504
|Book hotels
- Low-price options: Homesuites Rotarismo (< 2 km from stadium), Hotel TorreBlanca (< 10 km from stadium)
- High-price options: Hotel Lucerna Culiacan (< 2 km from stadium), Culiacan Marriott Hotel (< 10 km from stadium)
Miami (Hard Rock Stadium)
- Main Airport: Miami International Airport (MIA)
- Transport hints: The focus is on high-speed rail, dedicated shuttles and park-and-ride options. Brightline (High-Speed Rail) is considered the premier option for fans travelling from Downtown Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach or Orlando.
|Distance from stadium
|Price range (lowest to highest)
|Book hotels
|Less than 2 km
|$1411 - $1584
|Book hotels
|Less than 10 km
|$610 - $2597
|Book hotels
- Low-price options: Miami Gardens Inn & Suites (< 2 km from stadium), Best Western Plus (Ft Lauderdale Hollywood Airport Hotel) (< 10 km from stadium)
- High-price options: Hampton Inn & Suites (Fort Lauderdale - Miramar) (< 2 km from stadium), Monte Carlo Suites in Miami Beach (< 10 km from stadium)
New Jersey (MetLife Stadium)
- Main Airport: Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)
- Transport hints: The primary rail link is the Meadowlands Rail Line. For those opting for the bus, the NJ TRANSIT 'TransitWay' is a new bus-only corridor that has been established to transport an additional 10,000 people per hour.
|Distance from stadium
|Price range (lowest to highest)
|Book hotels
|Less than 2 km
|$918 - $1766
|Book hotels
|Less than 10 km
|$591 - $2335
|Book hotels
- Low-price options: Red Roof Inn PLUS+ (Secaucus - Meadowlands) (< 2 km from stadium), Wingate by Wyndham (Long Island City) (< 10 km from stadium)
- High-price options: Hyatt Place (Secaucus Meadowlands) (< 2 km from stadium), Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Jersey City North - Hoboken) (< 10 km from stadium)
Toronto (BMO Field)
- Main Airport: Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ)
- Transport hints: Lakeshore West and East lines will run every 15 minutes to accommodate the high volume of fans, with GO Transit's 'Exhibition GO Station', located close to the stadium grounds.
|Distance from stadium
|Price range (lowest to highest)
|Book hotels
|Less than 2 km
|CAD 944 - CAD 4789
|Book hotels
|Less than 10 km
|CAD 752 - CAD 1623
|Book hotels
- Low-price options: Union Hotel (< 2 km from stadium), Element Toronto Airport (< 10 km from stadium)
- High-price options: PLUSH Hotel Downtown CN Tower (< 2 km from stadium), Riu Plaza Toronto (< 10 km from stadium)
How to book World Cup 2026 flights
If you’re jetting into North America for World Cup 2026, early planning is also key when it comes to purchasing flights.
Booking in advance often results in lower fares and better flight times and also gives you peace of mind that you’re all set for your forthcoming World Cup adventure.
Fans looking to make their way to North America for the FIFA World Cup 2026 can find flights on search tools like Skyscanner, comparing across multiple airlines. Book your seat today and get ready for a sensational summer of soccer.
What is the World Cup 2026 venue-by-venue schedule?
Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States).
|Venue
|Date
|Fixture (local time)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|Toronto, Canada (BMO Field)
|June 12
|Group B: Canada vs UEFA Path A Winner (3pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 17
|Group L: Ghana vs Panama (7pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 20
|Group E: Germany vs Ivory Coast (4pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 22
|Group I: Norway vs Senegal (8pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 23
|Group L: Panama vs Croatia (7pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 26
|Group I: Senegal vs FIFA Play-Off Winner 2 (3pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|July 2
|Round of 32: Group K runners-up vs Group L runners-up (7pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|Vancouver, Canada (BC Place)
|June 13
|Group D: Australia vs UEFA Path C Winner (9pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 18
|Group B: Canada vs Qatar (3pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 21
|Group G: New Zealand vs Egypt (6pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 24
|Group B: Switzerland vs Canada (12pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 26
|Group G: New Zealand vs Belgium (8pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|July 2
|Round of 32: Group B winners vs Group E/F/G/I/J third place (8pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|July 7
|Round of 16: Match 85 winners vs Match 87 winners (1pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|Guadalajara, Mexico (Estadio Akron)
|June 11
|Group A: South Korea vs UEFA Path D Winner (8pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 18
|Group A: Mexico vs South Korea (7pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 23
|Group K: Colombia vs FIFA Play-Off 1 Winner (8pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 26
|Group H: Uruguay vs Spain (6pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 29
|Round of 32: Group F winners vs Group C runners-up (7pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|Mexico City, Mexico (Estadio Banorte)
|June 11
|Group A: Mexico vs South Africa (1pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 17
|Group K: Uzbekistan vs Colombia (8pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 24
|Group A: UEFA Path D Winner vs Mexico (7pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 30
|Round of 32: Group A winners vs Group C/E/F/H/I third place (7pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|July 5
|Round of 16: Match 79 winners vs Match 80 winners (6pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|Monterrey, Mexico (Estadio BBVA)
|June 14
|Group F: UEFA Path B Winner vs Tunisia (8pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 20
|Group F: Tunisia vs Japan (10pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 24
|Group A: South Africa vs South Korea (7pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|Atlanta, USA (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
|June 15
|Group H: Spain vs Cape Verde (12pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 18
|Group A: UEFA Path D Winner vs South Africa (12pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 21
|Group H: Spain vs Saudi Arabia (12pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 24
|Group C: Morocco vs Haiti (6pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 27
|Group K: FIFA Play-Off 1 Winner vs Uzbekistan (7.30pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|July 1
|Round of 32: Group L winners vs Group E/H/I/J/K third place (12pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|July 7
|Round of 16: Match 86 winners vs Match 88 winners (12pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|July 15
|Semi-finals: Match 99 winners vs Match 100 winners (3pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|Foxborough, USA (Gillette Stadium)
|June 13
|Group C: Haiti vs Scotland (9pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 16
|Group I: FIFA Play-Off 2 Winner vs Norway (6pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 19
|Group C: Scotland vs Morocco (6pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 23
|Group L: England vs Ghana (4pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 26
|Group I: Norway vs France (3pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 29
|Round of 32: Group E winners vs Group A/B/C/D/F third place (4.30pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|July 9
|Quarter-finals: Match 89 winners vs Match 90 winners (4pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|Arlington, USA (AT&T Stadium)
|June 14
|Group F: Netherlands vs Japan (3pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 17
|Group L: England vs Croatia (3pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 22
|Group J: Argentina vs Austria (12pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 25
|Group F: Japan vs UEFA Path B Winner (6pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 27
|Group J: Jordan vs Argentina (9pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 30
|Round of 32: Group E runners-up vs Group I runners-up (12pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|July 3
|Round of 32: Group D runners-up vs Group G runners-up (1pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|July 6
|Round of 16: Match 83 winners vs Match 84 winners (2pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|July 14
|Semi-finals: Match 97 winners vs Match 98 winners (2pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|Houston, USA (NRG Stadium)
|June 14
|Group E: Germany vs Curacao (12pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 17
|Group K: Portugal vs FIFA Play-Off 1 Winner (12pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 20
|Group A: Netherlands vs UEFA Path B Winner (12pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 23
|Group K: Portugal vs Uzbekistan (12pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 26
|Group H: Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia (7pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 29
|Round of 32: Group C winners vs Group F runners-up (12pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|July 4
|Round of 16: Match 73 winners vs Match 75 winners (12pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|Kansas City, USA (Arrowhead Stadium)
|June 16
|Group J: Argentina vs Algeria (8pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 20
|Group E: Ecuador vs Curacao (7pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 25
|Group F: Tunisia vs Netherlands (6pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 27
|Group J: Algeria vs Austria (9pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|July 3
|Round of 32: Group K winners vs Group D/E/I/J/L third place (8.30pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|July 11
|Quarter-finals: Match 95 winners vs Match 96 winners (8pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|Los Angeles, USA (SoFi Stadium)
|June 12
|Group D: USA vs Paraguay (6pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 15
|Group G: Iran vs New Zealand (6pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 18
|Group B: Switzerland vs UEFA Path A Winner (12pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 21
|Group G: Belgium vs Iran (12pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 25
|Group D: UEFA Path C Winner vs USA (7pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 28
|Round of 32: Group A runners-up vs Group B runners-up (12pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|July 2
|Round of 32: Group H winners vs Group J runners-up (12pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|July 10
|Quarter-finals: Match 93 winners vs Match 94 winners (12pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|Miami, USA (Hard Rock Stadium)
|June 15
|Group H: Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay (6pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 21
|Group H: Uruguay vs Cape Verde (6pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 24
|Group C: Scotland vs Brazil (6pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 27
|Group K: Colombia vs Portugal (7.30pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|July 3
|Round of 32: Group J winners vs Group H runners-up (6pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|July 11
|Quarter-finals: Match 91 winners vs Match 92 winners (5pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|July 18
|Third place play-off: Match 101 losers vs Match 102 losers (5pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|New Jersey, USA (MetLife Stadium)
|June 13
|Group C: Brazil vs Morocco (6pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 16
|Group I: France vs Senegal (3pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 25
|Group E: Ecuador vs Germany (4pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 27
|Group L: Panama vs England (5pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 30
|Round of 32: Group I winners vs Group C/D/F/G/H third place (5pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|July 5
|Round of 16: Match 76 winners vs Match 78 winners (4pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|July 19
|Final: Match 101 winners vs Match 102 winners (3pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|Philadelphia, USA (Lincoln Financial Field)
|June 14
|Group E: Ivory Coast vs Ecuador (7pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 19
|Group C: Brazil vs Haiti (9pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 22
|Group I: France vs FIFA Play-Off 2 Winner (5pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 25
|Group E: Curacao vs Ivory Coast (4pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 27
|Group L: Croatia vs Ghana (5pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|July 4
|Round of 16: Match 74 winners vs Match 77 winners (5pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|Santa Clara, USA (Levi's Stadium)
|June 13
|Group B: Qatar vs Switzerland (12pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 16
|Group J: Austria vs Jordan (9pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 19
|Group D: UEFA Path C Winner vs Paraguay (9pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 22
|Group J: Jordan vs Algeria (8pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 25
|Group D: Paraguay vs Australia (7pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|July 1
|Round of 32: Group D winners vs Group B/E/F/I/J third place (5pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|Seattle, USA (Lumen Field)
|June 15
|Group G: Belgium vs Egypt (12pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 19
|Group D: USA vs Australia (12pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 24
|Group B: UEFA Path A Winner vs Qatar (12pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|June 26
|Group G: Egypt vs Iran (8pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|July 1
|Round of 32: Group G winners vs Group A/E/H/I/J third place (1pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels
|July 6
|Round of 16: Match 81 winners vs Match 82 winners (5pm)
|Tickets
|Hotels