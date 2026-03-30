GOAL’s guide to booking World Cup hotels: Average prices, budget options, transport & more

With the qualifying playoffs completed and the final pieces in the World Cup 2026 jigsaw slotted in, it’s now full speed ahead to the start of the tournament in June.

While there are tonnes of options and choices when it comes to hotels, for those lucky enough to be watching matches at the various World Cup venues, you won’t want to leave it to the last minute to get rooms confirmed - especially not with prices predicted to rise significantly over the coming weeks.

Let GOAL give you the full lowdown on World Cup accommodation, from the best places and locations to stay, to how much you might expect to pay, and more.

How to book World Cup 2026 accommodation: The essentials you need to know

Don’t leave it too late

With hotel prices in World Cup 2026 host cities set to surge by up to 300%, compared with similar dates in previous years, early booking strategies are critical.

In certain cities, the World Cup will also overlap with the USA’s 250th anniversary, further pushing up prices in late-June/early-July.

Cast your net wider

Downtown hotel options or ones close to the stadiums are becoming scarce in some of the World Cup host cities, so you may have to broaden your horizons and look for accommodation further afield.

Commuting to the stadium may be longer, but you could end up saving a large chunk in hotel fees.

Book with free cancellation

As your team's World Cup progression remains uncertain, it’s wise to check all refundable room options and 'free cancellation' filters when booking.

This method also allows you to rebook if a closer hotel opens up or if you need to follow your team to a different city during the latter stages of the tournament.

Both free cancellation and no prepayment options are available when searching for accommodation on Booking.com.

Where to stay in the World Cup 2026 host cities

Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Main Airport: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Transport hints: MARTA, Atlanta's rail system, is the primary recommended transport link to avoid extreme gameday traffic, with two stations (Vine City Station & GWCC/CNN Center Station) located close to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Distance from stadium Price range (lowest to highest) Book hotels Less than 2 km $704 - $3055 Book hotels Less than 10 km $490 - $2070 Book hotels

Low-price options: Clarion Inn & Suites (Atlanta Downtown) (< 2 km from stadium), Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites (Atlanta/Emory University Area) (< 10 km from stadium)

High-price options: The Ritz-Carlton Atlanta (< 2 km from stadium), The Whitley, a Luxury Collection Hotel (Atlanta Buckhead) (< 10 km from stadium)

Dallas (AT&T Stadium)

Main Airport: Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Transport hints: A temporary mass transit network will be established specifically for match days, involving the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) & Shuttle, the DART "Bus Bridge" and the Arlington Trolley.

Distance from stadium Price range (lowest to highest) Book hotels Less than 2 km $952 - $1161 Book hotels Less than 10 km $736 - $1341 Book hotels

Low-price options: Homewood Suites by Hilton (Dallas-Arlington) (< 2 km from stadium), Motel 6 (Arlington, TX - UTA) (< 10 km from stadium)

High-price options: Motel 6 (Arlington TX Entertainment District) (< 2 km from stadium), Motel 6 (Arlington, TX) (< 10 km from stadium)

Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium)

Main Airport: Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Transport hints: The LA Metro is the official transit provider and will offer significantly enhanced services during the tournament.

Distance from stadium Price range (lowest to highest) Book hotels Less than 2 km $555 - $1716 Book hotels Less than 10 km $503 - $1593 Book hotels

Low-price options: Comfort Inn Cockatoo (Near LAX Airport) (< 2 km from stadium), Super 8 by Wyndham (Los Angeles-Culver City Area) (< 10 km from stadium)

High-price options: Best Western Plus Suites Hotel (LAX Airport LA Stadium) (< 2 km from stadium), Marina del Rey Hotel (< 10 km from stadium)

Mexico City (Estadio Banorte)

Main Airport: Benito Juarez International Airport (MEX)

Transport hints: The primary route to the stadium will involve a combination of the Metro and Light Rail

Distance from stadium Price range (lowest to highest) Book hotels Less than 2 km MXN 2553 - MXN 5131 Book hotels Less than 10 km MXN 939 - MXN 6504 Book hotels

Low-price options: Homesuites Rotarismo (< 2 km from stadium), Hotel TorreBlanca (< 10 km from stadium)

High-price options: Hotel Lucerna Culiacan (< 2 km from stadium), Culiacan Marriott Hotel (< 10 km from stadium)

Miami (Hard Rock Stadium)

Main Airport: Miami International Airport (MIA)

Transport hints: The focus is on high-speed rail, dedicated shuttles and park-and-ride options. Brightline (High-Speed Rail) is considered the premier option for fans travelling from Downtown Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach or Orlando.

Distance from stadium Price range (lowest to highest) Book hotels Less than 2 km $1411 - $1584 Book hotels Less than 10 km $610 - $2597 Book hotels

Low-price options: Miami Gardens Inn & Suites (< 2 km from stadium), Best Western Plus (Ft Lauderdale Hollywood Airport Hotel) (< 10 km from stadium)

High-price options: Hampton Inn & Suites (Fort Lauderdale - Miramar) (< 2 km from stadium), Monte Carlo Suites in Miami Beach (< 10 km from stadium)

New Jersey (MetLife Stadium)

Main Airport: Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

Transport hints: The primary rail link is the Meadowlands Rail Line. For those opting for the bus, the NJ TRANSIT 'TransitWay' is a new bus-only corridor that has been established to transport an additional 10,000 people per hour.

Distance from stadium Price range (lowest to highest) Book hotels Less than 2 km $918 - $1766 Book hotels Less than 10 km $591 - $2335 Book hotels

Low-price options: Red Roof Inn PLUS+ (Secaucus - Meadowlands) (< 2 km from stadium), Wingate by Wyndham (Long Island City) (< 10 km from stadium)

High-price options: Hyatt Place (Secaucus Meadowlands) (< 2 km from stadium), Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Jersey City North - Hoboken) (< 10 km from stadium)

Toronto (BMO Field)

Main Airport: Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ)

Transport hints: Lakeshore West and East lines will run every 15 minutes to accommodate the high volume of fans, with GO Transit's 'Exhibition GO Station', located close to the stadium grounds.

Distance from stadium Price range (lowest to highest) Book hotels Less than 2 km CAD 944 - CAD 4789 Book hotels Less than 10 km CAD 752 - CAD 1623 Book hotels

Low-price options: Union Hotel (< 2 km from stadium), Element Toronto Airport (< 10 km from stadium)

High-price options: PLUSH Hotel Downtown CN Tower (< 2 km from stadium), Riu Plaza Toronto (< 10 km from stadium)

How to book World Cup 2026 flights

If you’re jetting into North America for World Cup 2026, early planning is also key when it comes to purchasing flights.

Booking in advance often results in lower fares and better flight times and also gives you peace of mind that you’re all set for your forthcoming World Cup adventure.

Fans looking to make their way to North America for the FIFA World Cup 2026 can find flights on search tools like Skyscanner, comparing across multiple airlines. Book your seat today and get ready for a sensational summer of soccer.

What is the World Cup 2026 venue-by-venue schedule?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States).