Explicit content warning! Angers fans MOONED Clermont's Muhammed Cham in hilarious attempt to put him off penalty in Ligue 1 clash

Angers fans mooned Clermont's Muhammed Cham in a hilarious attempt to put him off a penalty in their Ligue 1 clash on Sunday.

Fans make cheeky effort to help team

Cham still manages to score

Angers remain rooted to the bottom

WHAT HAPPENED? Angers fans haven't had much to cheer this season, with their team bottom of the Ligue 1 table and destined for relegation. Sunday's trip to Clermont saw the visitors take the lead before being pegged back. Clermont were then awarded a penalty which led their fans to try and distract taker Muhammed Cham by dropping their trousers before he took the kick. Unfortunately for Angers, Cham managed to keep his focus and tucked away the spot-kick to secure all three points.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defeat leaves Angers still rooted to the bottom of the table in Ligue 1. The team have managed just three wins so far in the current campaign and are currently seven points adrift with just seven games left to play.

IN A PHOTO:

Clermont players celebrate scoring against Angers.

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Angers are back in action on Friday in Ligue 1 when they take on leaders and defending champions Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Raymond Kopa.